Is Vijay Kapoor Dead? Will Anupam Kher Return to New Amsterdam?

From its inception, Anupam Kher’s Dr. Vijay Kapoor is an integral part of NBC’s medical series ‘New Amsterdam.’ His admirable friendship with Iggy, turbulent relationship with his son, and the emotional complications that arise with Ella form a significant part of the show’s narrative for the first three seasons. Even though Dr. Kapoor and Kher’s portrayal were loved by fans of the show, the character was written off in the third season for Kher’s departure from the show due to personal reasons.

Ever since Kher’s exit, ardent admirers of the character were eagerly waiting for the return of the actor as Dr. Kapoor, even in a guest appearance. However, the thirteenth episode of season 4 ends with Ella meeting Iggy to inform him of tragic news concerning Kapoor. If you are wondering what happens to Dr. Vijay Kapoor, we have got you covered! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Vijay Kapoor Dead?

Yes, Vijay Kapoor is dead. In episode 13 of the fourth season, Helen receives a call that astounds her. Later in the episode, Ella comes to see Iggy. She starts to cry in front of him, perplexing the psychiatrist. When he asks what’s wrong, Ella replies that it’s about Vijay and she continues to cry. A stunned Iggy joins her. Bloom comes to them and consoles Iggy. They are joined by Reynolds and while the group walks into the corridor, Max and Helen meet them. Together, they comfort each other.

Vijay’s health condition worsened when he suffered from Covid-19. While he was recovering from the illness, the doctors at the hospital diagnosed that Kapoor has a weak heart. He underwent open-heart surgery during his recovery. Even though he recovered from Covid-19, the illness and surgery made him weak. He resigned from New Amsterdam since he failed to resume his practice due to weakened health. The cause of his death could have been heart failure. After saving numerous lives as a doctor at New Amsterdam, Kapoor’s gifted life came to an untimely end.

Will Anupam Kher Return to New Amsterdam?

Anupam Kher is unlikely to return to ‘New Amsterdam’ following Dr. Vijay Kapoor’s death. Kher left the show due to personal reasons, seemingly to be with his wife Kirron Kher, who had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The writers of the show conceived a storyline that depicts Dr. Kapoor’s resignation from the hospital to align with Kher’s exit. Even though the fans demanded Kher’s return through social media on a number of occasions, it is highly unlikely after Kapoor’s death.

Still, we may see Kher’s Dr. Kapoor in flashbacks in the upcoming episodes. Since his colleagues are together to mourn his death, we can expect Iggy and others to reminisce the days they spent with him. The warm relationship Kapoor nurtured with his colleagues and Max may get revived in the upcoming episode with flashbacks. If that’s the case, the only way for us to watch Kher’s Dr. Kapoor in the show hereafter is through flashbacks.

Read More: Will Reynolds and Lyn Stay Together in New Amsterdam?