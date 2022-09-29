Is Vikram Vedha on OTT, Netflix, Hotstar, Prime or Hulu?

A remake of the 2017 eponymous Tamil movie by Pushkar–Gayathri, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is an Indian action thriller movie that revolves around an honest and tough cop named Vikram and an equally tough gangster named Vedha. Written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri himself, the brilliant performances from a star-studded Bollywood ensemble cast, comprising Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani, add to the overall quality of the action movie. So, if you are a fan of any of these actors or of the genre itself, you must be excited to know more about the movie. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Vikram Vedha About?

In this cat and mouse game between the two titular characters, Vikram does everything he can to apprehend the dreaded gangster, Vedha, once and for all. However, when the latter voluntarily surrenders and narrates three stories to Vikram, his perception of good and evil starts shifting, leaving him to question his principles. Now that your interest has peaked, you are likely to be eager to know how things end for the two. Well, for that, you will need to watch the movie yourself; and these are the ways you can do so!

Is Vikram Vedha on Netflix?

No, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is not included in Netflix’s expansive platform. However, you can turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘The Hard Way.’

Is Vikram Vedha on Hulu?

Hulu doesn’t house ‘Vikram Vedha’ on its platform. Alternatively, subscribers have the option to enjoy similar movies on the streamer, including ‘The Connection‘ and ‘Boss Level.’

Is Vikram Vedha on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Vikram Vedha’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s massive library of content, you do have access to the original Tamil movie ‘Vikram Vedha.’ Besides that, you can watch other alternatives like ‘The Silencing.’

Is Vikram Vedha on Hotstar+?

While Hotstar+ does not house ‘Vikram Vedha,’ the streaming platform does offer some excellent alternatives. You can watch the Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘India’s Most Wanted‘ and the action thriller ‘Aiyaary.’

Where to Watch Vikram Vedha Online?

As of writing, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is not available on any digital platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to watch the Hrithik Roshan-starrer online. However, the movie has been released in theatres and is most likely available in one near you. You can check out show timings and book tickets for the Bollywood action film on Fandango an

How to Stream Vikram Vedha For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is unavailable on any of the online platforms. Thus, you cannot stream it for free anyhow. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it arrives on any of the digital platforms providing free trials to their new users. With that being said, we encourage our readers to always pay for their favorite movies and TV shows instead of using unethical means to get access to them.

