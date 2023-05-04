Is What’s Love Got to Do with It? on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ is a British romantic comedy movie that revolves around a female filmmaker who documents the assisted marriage of her childhood friend to a Pakistani woman and changes her attitude towards relationships and marriages. Helmed by Shekhar Kapur, the romantic film features commendable onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, and Jeff Mirza. The movie opened to mixed reviews from critics with the chemistry between the leads taking away most of the spotlight. So, if you are excited to learn more about this rom-com film, we have got you covered!

What is What’s Love Got to Do with It? About?

Set between London and Lahore, the narrative follows Zoe whose childhood friend and neighbor named Kaz agrees to get married to a beautiful Pakistani bride that his parents selected for him. Zoe, being a filmmaker, decides to document his life-altering journey as her next project while he travels from London to Lahore to marry a stranger. Meanwhile, she realizes she might need to change her approach to finding love. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the comedy movie yourself!

Is What’s Love Got to Do with It? on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ is not accessible on Netflix. But thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have plenty of similar options at your disposal, such as ‘Wedding Season‘ and ‘Ali’s Wedding.’

Is What’s Love Got to Do with It? on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ in its extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you can check out similar rom-coms on the platform, including ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

Is What’s Love Got to Do with It? on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, don’t let it stop you from turning to other alternatives that the streamer consists of. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Made of Honor‘ and ‘Bridesmaids.’

Is What’s Love Got to Do with It? on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s offering. But there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to on the streaming giant, such as ‘The Big Wedding‘ and ‘Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding.’

Where to Watch What’s Love Got to Do with It? Online?

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ has been released in theaters, and is also available for purchase on iTunes. If you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen and get an immersive experience, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream What’s Love Got to Do with It? For Free?

Since ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ is unavailable on any streaming platform as of now, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to stray away from any illegal method to watch their favorite content and pay for the relevant subscription to do the same.

Read More: Best Rom-Coms on Netflix