Is Yellowstone’s Prequel 1883 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Paramount?

Created by the Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a prequel to the popular drama television series ‘Yellowstone.’ The western drama show centers upon the Dutton family who embark on a perilous journey to Montana in hopes of a better life. Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ who wish to learn more about the past of their favorite characters should definitely watch the show as it has several surprises in store for them. ‘1883’ stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Isabel May, and Marc Rissmann with memorable cameos by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks. In case you are excited to learn more about the highly anticipated series, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is 1883 About?

Unlike their descendants, who are influential and wealthy, the Duttons in the late 19th-century faces grave financial issues. The poverty-stricken family, with no hope of betterment of life in their original homeland, decide to turn things around for themselves by embarking on a westward journey to Montana. The perilous path through the Great Plain throws the Duttons in unexpected situations and forces them to make some tough calls. Their choices ultimately echo through time and eventually affect generational wealth and power. The prequel lays bare the decades of familial drama and struggles that finally make Duttons one of the most influential families in Montana and the owner of the largest ranch in the region.

Is 1883 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for ‘1883’ on the streaming giant will be disappointed as it is not a part of its massive collection of shows. Viewers who are looking for other somewhat shows on the streamer can watch ‘Godless.’

Is 1883 on Hulu?

Hulu’s current catalog of television shows and movies does not include ‘1883.’ Subscribers can search for the show on some other platform, or they can alternatively stream ‘Justified‘ or ‘Quick Draw.’

Is 1883 on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘1883’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering, you can still watch the show here. But it will only be accessible to subscribers who have a Paramount+ add-on.

Is 1883 on HBO Max?

The western drama show is unavailable on HBO Max as of now. Furthermore, its highly unlikely that it will be available on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively watch neo-western shows like ‘Westworld‘ or ‘Deadwood.’

Where to Watch 1883 Online?

‘1883’ is all set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on December 19, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. ET. So, you must have a subscription to the streamer to watch the show. In case you are already a subscriber, then you can head here to watch the show. The will also be reportedly accessible on DirecTV.

How to Stream 1883 for Free?

Paramount+, DirecTV, and Amazon’s Paramount+ add-on all offer a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who plan on watching the series can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite shows only after paying for them.

