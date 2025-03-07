Scott Foley’s ‘It’s Not Like That’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in June

Scott Foley is headed to the Hollywood of the South for his next project. Filming for the actor’s latest romance drama series, titled ‘It’s Not Like That,’ will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will enter production in June 2025. Kristin Robinson and Ian Deitchman created and wrote the series and will serve as the showrunners.

‘It’s Not Like That’ follows Lori, who is adjusting to life after a divorce, and Malcolm, a minister grieving the loss of his wife. As longtime friends raising teenagers, they support each other through the ups and downs of single parenting. However, as they navigate their new realities, they begin to wonder if their friendship is evolving into something more. Foley is confirmed to play the role of Malcolm, but there is no confirmation yet on who will portray Lori or the rest of the cast.

Foley has substantial experience playing diverse roles on television. He portrayed Jake Ballard in the ABC TV show ‘Scandal,’ starring alongside Kerry Washington and Darby Stanchfield, and Nick Blackburn in Fox’s comedy series ‘The Big Leap,’ co-starring Piper Perabo and Mallory Jansen. His most recent credits are the Netflix movie ‘La Dolce Villa,’ in which he played the lead character, Eric, opposite Violante Placido, and Daniel in ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,’ co-starring Christina Hendricks. Speaking of television, he most recently appeared in one episode of the ABC TV show ‘Will Trent’ as Seth McDale. Additionally, he appeared in several episodes of the HBO Max TV show ‘The Girls on the Bus,’ playing the role of Hayden Wells Garrett.

Atlanta remains a top filming destination, hosting recent projects like ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy,’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16.’ Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ also continues filming in Georgia, showcasing the region’s Southern charm.

