Jaeden Martell: Everything we Know

The young and talented Jaeden Martell is achieving big success with his incredible series of work in just a few years. Jaeden is progressively building a successful career while performing incredibly alongside some highly acclaimed filmmakers and actors. After beginning his career at the age of 8 with several popular brands’ commercials, he has worked his way up to some excellent projects like ‘St. Vincent,’ ‘It,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and ‘Defending Jacob,’ among others.

His compelling performances have landed Jaeden the role of Craig in the teen horror-drama film ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.’ Directed and written by John Lee Hancock, it is based on the eponymous novella by Stephen King. Jaeden’s compelling performance as Craig in the Netflix movie has garnered him numerous inquisitive fans, who must be curious to know more about him. Here’s what we found out!

Jaeden Martell’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on January 4, 2003, Jaeden Martell is a South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native with Korean roots from his mother’s side, i.e., his maternal grandmother, Chisun Martell. He also has ancestry from English, German, Scots-Irish, Belgian-Walloon, French-Canadian, and Scottish roots. His father is well-known Los Angeles–based executive chef, Wes Lieberher, and his mother is Angela Teresa Martell, his biggest support throughout his career. The 19-year-old star has had the love and support of both his parents, who often express their admiration and pride in his work and integrity on social media.

However, his parents separated when he was young and he was mostly raised by his mother, with whom he resides to date after moving to Los Angeles when he was 8. Jaeden, now, also has a good relationship with his father’s current wife of 7 years, Bree Lieberher, and his three half-brothers and sister. It is, however, his mother, with whom Jaeden is especially attached and often thanks her for her love and support in everything he does.

In a sweet Mother’s Day post, Jaeden poured his heart out, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful, caring, strong person I know. She makes me a better human everyday. I won’t ever be able to repay her for the sacrifices she’s made for me. Love you so so much, mom.” He often refers to her as his best friend and favorite person and loves visiting various beautiful places around the world. In fact, after being credited as Jaeden Lieberher under his family name for the first six years of his career, he later changed his last name legally to Martell in 2019.

Jaeden explained his decision to change his name in an interview with GoldDerby. He said, “That is my mom’s last name and I wanted to honor her because she is here with me every day that she’s on set with me and she makes me the person I am. I owe everything to her and she has raised me the last 17 years.” He is inevitably also close to his maternal extended family and also his ‘It’ co-stars including Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Jaeden Martell’s Profession

Jaeden Martell first tried his hands at acting through commercials without actually wanting or dreaming to do so while growing up. His first role was in a commercial for Hot Wheels when he was 8 years old. His talent led him to many more commercials such as Google, Hyundai (2013 Superbowl), Liberty Mutual, General Electric, etc. However, after appearing in the short movie ‘Grief’ in 2013, his true calling as an actor came in at age 10 when he started shooting for his first feature film, ‘St. Vincent.’

Talking about the same in an interview with Collider, he said, “Even when I just started acting and was doing commercials for a while, I didn’t know what it meant to be an actor.” He continued, “But then, when I did my first movie, ‘St. Vincent,’ I was 10 years and I discovered, ‘Oh, this is what acting is, and I love it. I don’t think I wanna do anything else for the rest of my life.’ That’s a crazy thing to discover when you’re that age. It’s hard enough to be able to do what you love, but to know what you love is also extremely hard to come by, so I just feel lucky.”

Thus, after getting some recognition for his role in that movie as Oliver Bronstein, his name was recommended by his co-star Bill Murray for the movie ‘Aloha.’ His other projects at that time were movies like ‘Playing It Cool,’ ‘Midnight Special,’ ‘The Confirmation,’ and TV series like ‘American Dad!,’ and ‘Masters of Sex.’ Jaeden’s big break came in 2017 with his roles as Henry Carpenter in ‘The Book of Henry’ and as Bill Denbrough in the supernatural-horror film, ‘It,’ and its 2019 follow-up ‘It Chapter Two.’

Jaeden further made his name as a skilled actor in the 2019 Apple miniseries ‘Defending Jacob’ and the murder-mystery film ‘Knives Out.’ His other commendable performances include his portrayal as Kevin Schlieb in Netflix’s ‘Metal Lords’ and Craig in ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.’ His next projects ‘Tunnels’ and ‘The Lost Boys’ are in the post-production stage and set to release soon.

Is Jaeden Martell Dating Anyone?

Jaeden is quite a private person when it comes to sharing details about his personal life. But social media is a huge network base and hardly anything skips away from the public eye. Thus, based on such sources and speculations, reports suggest that he was dating Sateen Besson, a 19-year-old musical artist, model, and social media influencer from Paris. She is the daughter of Luc Besson, a famous French film director, producer, and screenwriter, and Virginie Besson-Silla, a Canadian-French film producer.

Although it isn’t clear how and when they met, Jaeden and Sateen were known to be quite great together and often surprised each other on special occasions. However, according to reports, the two might no longer be together, although there is no confirmed evidence to base such information. Other than that, Jaeden is going well in his career and seems to be highly focused on that. He also states that he wishes to work behind the camera as a director someday in the future. Jaeden got the noble opportunity of being one of the official ambassadors of the June 2022 Special Olympics held in the USA. We, thus, wish him more success and happiness in his future ahead.

Read More: Movies Like Mr. Harrigan’s Phone