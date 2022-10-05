7 Movies Like Mr. Harrigan’s Phone You Must See

Directed by John Lee Hancock, ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone‘ is a horror film based on author Stephen King’s novella of the same name published in his collection ‘If It Bleeds.’ It tells the story of an unlikely friendship between Craig, a teenager, and Mr. Harrigan, a reclusive businessman. The two bond over their affection for books and phones. However, after Mr. Harrigan tragically passes away, Craig experiences sinister interactions with his old phone. If you enjoyed the film’s eerie take on the pitfalls of modern technology and morality, you must be looking for more such streaming options. In that case, we have compiled a list of similar films for you. You can watch most of these films like ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. It (2017)

‘It Chapter One’ or simply ‘It’ is a horror film directed by Andy Muschietti. It stars Bill Skarsgård, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Nicholas Hamilton in the lead role. The film tells the story of The Losers’ Club, a group of seven outcast children who are terrorized by the eponymous clown-like creature. After the creature emerges from the sewer and forces the group to face their demons, the Losers decide to end the evil creature’s charade once and for all. Like ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ the film is based on the works of author Stephen King and stars actor Jaeden Martell. Furthermore, both films are set in Maine and use horror tropes to explore coming-of-age themes.

6. Death Note (2017)

Directed by Adam Wingard, ‘Death Note’ is a supernatural crime thriller film. It is loosely based on the Japanese manga of the same name created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The film follows Light Turner, an isolated teenager who discovers the titular “Death Note,” a book that kills anyone whose name is written in it. While Light first uses the book to kill criminals, he soon becomes drunk with its power. While the premise and visual style of ‘Death Note’ differs from ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,’ the movies share some similarities. Both films have protagonists who discover the ability have anyone they wish killed. However, Light and Craig use this ability on different scales and purposes, making ‘Death Note’ worth your time.

5. The Perfect Host: A Southern Gothic Tale (2018)

‘The Perfect Host: A Southern Gothic Tale’ is a horror film directed by Derrick Sims. It revolves around Julie, a young woman sorting her dead grandmother’s affairs. As Julie sorts the issues with her grandmother’s estate, she and her daughter find themselves living with Ms. Francis Allen, a wealthy elderly woman. However, while living in her mansion, Julie realizes that the old lady is after something more than just company. The film is as eerie and dark as ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ and is set in a small town. Moreover, it features an older person with sinister intentions making up for some heart-stopping moments.

4. Pet Sematary (2019)

Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, ‘Pet Sematary‘ is a supernatural horror film about a family that discovers a mysterious graveyard. Dr. Louis Creed and his family lose their pet cat in an accident and bury it in the graveyard behind their new home. However, their actions unleash a sinister evil that torments the creeds in unexpected ways. Similar to ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ the film is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel and also takes place in Maine. It features the author’s trademark penchant for horror and twisted moralities that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Viewers who felt ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ lacks a classic horror touch, and jump scares will enjoy ‘Pet Sematary.’

3. The Black Phone (2021)

‘The Black Phone‘ is a horror film directed by Scott Derrickson and based on Joe Hill’s short story of the same name. It tells the story of Finney Blake, a young teenager captured by The Grabber, a deranged kidnapper. While in captivity, Finney discovers a strange old phone that allows him to communicate with The Grabber’s past victims. However, dark secrets about the past complicate Finney’s present situation as he fights for survival. The film’s source material is written by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill, whose writing still mirrors that of his father. Therefore, ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ and ‘The Black Phone’ share a similar aesthetic value. Likewise, both movies use phones as a gateway into the supernatural world.

2. Firestarter (2022)

Director Keith Thomas’ science fiction thriller film ‘Firestarter‘ is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name. It follows Charlene “Charlie” McGee, a young girl with pyrokinesis who is forced to go on the run with her father after a shadowy secret agency tries to track down and exploit her powers. In the process, Charlie learns to harness her powers and comes to terms with them. The film is an adaptation of one of Stephen King’s most popular novels. Moreover, it is one of the best examples of the writer’s ability to weave coming-of-age elements into a supernatural thriller. Therefore, viewers wishing to explore film adaptations of the author’s works should check out ‘Firestarter.’

1. The House of the Devil (2009)

‘The House of the Devil’ is a horror film written, directed, and edited by Ti West. The film tells the story of Samantha Hughes, a cash-strapped college student who takes an unconventional babysitting job for Mr. Ulman at his remote mansion. However, things take a dark turn after Samantha realizes that sinister forces are lurking in the house. As a result, she is forced to fight for her life while discovering the mansion’s secrets. Like ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ the movie is set in a small town and features a remote mansion. While both films subvert the tropes of the haunted house subgenre, ‘The House of the Devil’ does so with much more style, substance, and nuance. Therefore, ‘The House of the Devil’ takes the top spot on this list.

