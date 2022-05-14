7 Movies Like Firestarter You Must See

Based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King, ‘Firestarter’ is a science fiction horror movie directed by Keith Thomas. The narrative revolves around a couple — Andy and Victoria McGee — and their daughter, Charlie, who is gifted with the power of manipulating fire. Andy and Charlie are hunted down by a secret agency known as “The Shop” as well as a bounty hunter named John Rainbird. The latter is relentless in his mission of capturing Charlie so that he can use her powers for his wicked schemes.

Apart from the thrilling elements, what keeps the storyline intriguing is the involvement of some suspenseful themes, such as a young kid who has some kind of powers that can either turn her into a superhero or a supervillain. If you enjoy watching movies involving superpowers, you might want to give our recommendations a try. You can watch most of these films like ‘Firestarter’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. Spontaneous Combustion (1990)

Helmed by Tobe Hooper, ‘Spontaneous Combustion’ is a science fiction horror film that revolves around Sam and his power of pyrokinesis, much like Charlie in ‘Firestarter.’ After discovering that his parents were an integral part of an atomic bomb experiment, Sam realizes that he has the superpower to control fire as well as electricity. However, every time he uses his powers, his body suffers the consequences. What links the movie with the Zac-Efron-starrer is that both the protagonists’ parents were a part of some kind of secret experiment.

6. The Darkest Minds (2018)

Based on the eponymous novel by Alexandra Bracken, ‘The Darkest Minds’ is a superhero movie helmed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. It is set in the future where a virus has killed many children and affected the few survivors with superpowers. Declared as a threat to others, the young survivors are imprisoned in a camp. However, a 16-year-old girl named Ruby manages to escape from the camp and join the team of teenagers to fight against the authorities. Much like ‘Firestarter,’ the characters in ‘The Darkest Minds’ are relentlessly pursued by the respective agencies to have control over them and their powers.

5. Carrie (2013)

Much like ‘Firestarter,’ the Chloë Grace Moretz-starrer ‘Carrie’ is also based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King. Directed by Kimberly Peirce, the narrative follows the titular character, Carrie, a socially awkward teenager who is made fun of by her peers and protected by her religious mother. After the pranks on her are taken too far at the senior prom, she has no choice but to unleash the wrath of her telekinetic powers. The theme of a parent protecting their child with superpowers is what connects the two films. Moreover, both movies have similar horror and thrilling elements sprinkled throughout the narrative.

4. Hanna (2011)

The Joe Wright directorial ‘Hanna’ is an action thriller movie that follows the titular character, Hanna, as she is raised in the secluded wilderness of northern Finland by her father to be a skillful assassin. She is sent on a mission across Europe while a relentless intelligence agent, Marissa Wiegler, and her team are on her back, trying to stop her from completing the mission. Even though this film doesn’t have the superpower element, there are several themes that run parallel between ‘Hanna’ and ‘Firestarter.’ This includes the close bond between the father and the young daughter and the agencies hunting down the young character.

3. Freaks (2018)

Directed and written by the duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, ‘Freaks’ is a science fiction thriller movie. The narrative revolves around a 7-year-old girl named Chloe, who is kept in isolation by her father. Curious about the outside world, she sneaks out and meets an old man named Alan who claims to be her maternal grandfather.

Soon, she learns about her telepathic ability and the real reason why her father keeps her locked inside. In addition, she finds out that her mother is probably alive and is kept hostage by the authorities for experimenting. Similar to ‘Firestarters,’ ‘Freaks’ also involves a young girl with superhuman abilities for which she is getting hunted down by the authorities. In addition, her father is by her side trying to protect her from them.

2. Looper (2012)

Helmed by Rian Johnson, ‘Looper‘ is a science fiction action movie, featuring Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, and Jeff Daniels. Set in the future, the narrative revolves around Joe, one of the members of the contract killer group called “Loopers.” This job involves the mob sending its victims into the past to have them killed, while the looper disposes of their bodies. To make things more interesting, a portion of the population has also developed the power of telekinesis, allowing them to perform certain tricks.

One day, Joe’s future self appears as Joe’s next target. Startled by this, the latter hesitates and gives the former enough time to make an escape. Later, Joe learns that the Old Joe is in pursuit of a young boy with strong telekinetic powers, who would become a supervillain in the future if not dealt with by now. Even though ‘Looper’ involves the opposite point of view from ‘Firestarter,’ both films have superhuman elements and the authorities trying to contain the young characters with superpowers.

1. Logan (2017)

The tenth movie in the ‘X-Men‘ film series, ‘Wolverine’ is a superhero movie helmed by James Mangold. The storyline follows the titular character, Wolverine, and a young mutant named Laura. The former comes out of retirement in order to keep the latter safe from the attacks of an evil corporation and escort her to a safe place. Apart from the presence of a young girl with superhuman abilities, what makes ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Firestarters’ similar is that they are protected by a fatherly figure as they are hunted down.

