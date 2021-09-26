Jailbirds New Orleans Cast: Where Are They Now?

‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ is a Netflix original documentary series that delves into the lives, crimes, and dreams of the women imprisoned at the Orleans Justice Center in Louisiana’s capital city. It examines every aspect of their typical days – from fights to friendships to flirtations – to give us a genuine and authentic glimpse into what someone experiences while detained. So now that this second installment of the ‘Jailbirds’ franchise has invigorated our interest again, let’s discover what the primary inmates it focused upon are up to today, shall we?

Harley Himber

Back in September 2018, Harley Himber had pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession. Therefore, when deputies took her into custody after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 15-year-old boy because she had been “high and up for entirely too long” on May 9, 2019, her rap sheet swelled up. Obscenity, aggravated criminal property damage, attempted simple kidnapping, and absconding probation were just some of the charges added. Despite this, Harley was released in 2020, and she planned on going to rehab. It seems like she’s now staying out of trouble.

Jamie Evans

Although in her early 30s, Jamie Evans has spent over 15 years of her life behind bars — starting at 17. She wants to be successful, but easy money manages to distract her, which is why some of her charges include illegal possession of stolen objects, four counts of simple robberies, theft, and a warrant for theft. It’s unclear whether Jamie is still in jail or not, yet in the documentary, she did state that she would try to be a thriving criminal for the rest of her life if it weren’t for prison and responsibilities.

Magen Hall

Magen Hall is a Memphis, Tennessee, native who came to New Orleans to attend Mardi Gras in 2019 but eventually landed in the state’s version of a county jail. 62-year-old businessman Patrick Murphy was killed, allegedly in her hotel room, following which CCTV footage caught her walking away with what looked like some of his belongings. Magen’s trial on the counts of obstruction of justice, armed robbery, and second-degree murder has since kept on getting delayed, so she remains detained in the Parish on a $750,000 bond.

Timanisha Taylor

Around spring 2019, Timanisha Taylor was apprehended and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal firing of a weapon, home invasion, burglary, and two additional counts of violating restraining orders. She was detained at Orleans Justice Center, where she stayed for approximately a year before being released on probation. From what we can tell, Timanisha still resides in New Orleans, where she hopes to create a stable environment for her two young daughters.

Heather Tredick

The first charge Heather Tredick ever got under her name was possession of crack cocaine. Unfortunately, her second felony count, parole violation, for possession of Xanax, followed soon after. Within a single year, she had racked up two convictions and is thus serving time in prison. In Heather’s own words, even though she has “all the money in the world,” a good man by her side, a house of her own, and a new car, she can’t get her life back on track simply because she’s an addict. It’s no secret that drugs are hard to let go of once you get used to them, but we hope she can find a way.

Julie Raffray

Julie Raffray has been incarcerated since summer 2018 on the charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy to a drug ring, and several counts of possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. All these stemmed from the overdose death of Branden Pelot on January 22, 2018. As per her accounts, as an almost life-long addict herself, she’d sold the heroin she’d obtained from her dealer to Branden, which caused his unintentional passing. It appears as if Julie has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is currently awaiting a sentencing hearing.

