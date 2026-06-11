Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr.’s ‘Cable Guy’ Starts Filming in Vancouver in July

Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. will film the pilot of Hulu’s upcoming ‘Cable Guy’ comedy drama series in Vancouver this July. The pilot is penned by Rob Rosell, Joe Piarulli, and Luan Thomas, who will also serve as showrunners if the pilot is greenlit into a series. Inspired by the cult classic comedy movie of the same name, starring Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick, the show will be set in the modern streaming age, with Johnson playing Carrey’s character, Chip Douglas, and Wayans playing Broderick’s, Steven Stephens.

The official synopsis reads: In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas languishes alone – until Steven Stephens calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot. The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. The show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship.

Jake Johnson, most popularly known for his performance as Nick Miller from ‘New Girl,’ is also the voice of Spider-Man/Peter B. Parker in Sony’s animated ‘Spider-Verse’ movies. We recently saw him as Karl in Apple TV+’s ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,’ also starring Tatiana Maslany and Barry Sugars in Kyle Anderson’s comedy movie ‘Give It Up.’ He played Doug in the HBO Max comedy show ‘Minx.’ We will next see him in Joe Swanberg’s romance feature ‘The Sun Never Sets,’ also starring Lamorne Morris and Dakota Fanning; Josh Greenbaum’s sports comedy movie ‘The Dink,’ which follows a washed-up tennis pro who tries to save a club by reluctantly playing pickleball to earn his father’s respect; Travis Knight’s animated movie ‘Wildwood’ (voice), and ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,’ which will be released on June 20, 2027.

Damon Wayans Jr., like Johnson, is an original ‘New Girl’ cast member. In 2026, we saw him as Agent Underwood in ‘Scary Movie,’ the sixth installment in the titular comedy franchise, and Derrick in Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking.’ He also starred alongside his father, Damon Wayans, in the CBS sitcom ‘Poppa’s House.’ His recent feature film roles include Dave in Netflix’s ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ starring Amy Schumer, and Adam in Netflix’s ‘Players,’ featuring Gina Rodriguez.

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