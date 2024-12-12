Jeffrey Wright to Star Alongside Paul Dano and Jude Law in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’

Jeffrey Wright will be part of Olivier Assayas’ upcoming star-studded feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that the Academy Award-nominated actor will star alongside Paul Dano and Jude Law in the political thriller film ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin.’ Principal photography for the movie will start on January 20 and conclude by March 20, 2025. The cast includes Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge, and Zach Galifianakis. Assayas and Emmanuel Carrère wrote the screenplay based on Giuliano da Empoli’s eponymous 2022 novel.

The plot centers on Vadim Baranov (Dano), a TV producer recruited into a dark Russian regime that comes to the fore after the fall of the USSR, hinging on propaganda and false media tales. The movie takes place during the 1990s, diving into Baranov’s exploits as he becomes the mastermind behind the construction of a false societal image, altering public perception by blurring the lines between truth and lies. Meanwhile, he has to navigate his personal issues as the free-spirited Ksenia (Vikander) shows him the consequences of the dangerous game he is playing.

‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ is Empoli’s debut novel. Although the work is fictional, the author has extensive experience in the world of high-end politics, having served as senior adviser to Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi. The novel explores the complex themes of power and morality in the confines of the political stage. It has received several accolades, including the Grand Prix du Roman and the 2022 Prix Honoré de Balzac.

Wright is no stranger to complex thriller dramas, having portrayed various challenging characters over the years. Recently, he has delivered several compelling performances, including Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in Cord Jefferson’s ‘American Fiction,’ which garnered him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Wright notably stepped into the role of Lt. Jim Gordon, the ever-present police ally of Batman, in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman‘ as well. Interestingly, his castmate, Dano, played Batman’s nemesis, the Riddler, in the superhero film. Wright’s recent credits include Henry Townsend in Paramount+’s ‘Ark: The Animated Series‘ and Henry Ogletree in the Michael Fassbender-starrer ‘The Agency.’

Dano’s eclectic and impressive acting career holds him in good stead as he is gearing up to step into the lead role of ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin.’ The actor’s acclaimed characters include Paul Sunday in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘There Will Be Blood,’ Jay in Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Okja,’ and Alex Jones in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Prisoners.’ He recently appeared in Prime Video’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith‘ and HBO’s ‘Fantasmas’ and lent his voice to Hanus in the Adam Sandler-starrer ‘Spaceman.’

Assayas is widely regarded as one of the greatest French filmmakers of his generation. After delivering critically acclaimed works such as ‘Summer Hours,’ ‘Carlos,’ ‘Clouds of Sils Maria,’ and ‘Personal Shopper,’ he created ‘Irma Vep’ for HBO based on his 1996 movie of the same title. His English-language credits further include Netflix’s ‘Wasp Network.’

