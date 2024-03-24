10 Animated Shows Like Ark You Cannot Miss

Crafted by Jesse Rapczak and Jeremy Stieglitz, ‘Ark: The Animated Series’ (Ark) follows paleontologist Helena Walker as she wakes up on a prehistoric island full of dinosaurs and strange creatures. As she sets about gathering basic supplies and making tools, Helena learns that people from various times of history are appearing on the island. She makes allies and tames a dinosaur, eventually coming into conflict with brutal warlords who seek to enslave and rule over the islanders.

Based on the popular video game, ‘Ark: Survival Evolved,’ the animated series features a vibrant setting, fascinating creatures, and an enthralling premise that takes us into the primordial world of surviving with the help of man and beast alike. If you liked the well-animated series, here are some other shows similar to ‘Ark’ that will capture your imagination.

10. Dragon Age: Absolution (2022-)

With Mairghread Scott at the helm, ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ transports us into the captivating universe of its eponymous video game series, and delves into the intricate web of political intrigue, magic, and dark forces that define this fantasy realm. Tevinter Imperium is a nation in north Thedas that is governed by an oligarchy of magicians headed by an archon. Mercenaries Miriam and Roland join a group planning a heist of a blood magic artifact in the home of the oligarchy.

The heist goes wrong, and Miriam and Roland are left questioning themselves as a traitor emerges, and they struggle to come to terms with a social system that seems impossible to change. Much like ‘Ark,’ the Netflix show injects modern social commentary into a fantastical world and has LGBTQ+ themes.

9. Blood of Zeus (2020-)

Envisioned by creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, ‘Blood of Zeus’ transports us to ancient Greece, where gods, demons, and mortals clash in an epic struggle for power. The story follows Heron, a young man unaware of his divine lineage, as he discovers his destiny to save humanity from an ancient evil unleashed by the Titans. From the flesh of defeated giants, a new race of demons is born who threaten the lands of Greece and the very reign of the Gods.

An impoverished Heron is recruited by a military officer for his fighting prowess, and he embarks upon a quest to take down the leader of the demons. His journey will reveal a complex web of lies and manipulation, and none of the sides are black and white. As Heron battles formidable foes and grapples with his own identity, fans of ‘Ark’ will appreciate the Netflix show’s intense action sequences and multifaceted world-building.

8. Skull Island (2023-)

Under the creative direction of Brian Duffield, this Netflix series is based on the ‘King Kong’ franchise. The story follows a group of explorers who become stranded on the fabled Skull Island and desperately fight to survive its many monstrosities, finding unexpected aid from the island’s gargantuan primate guardian. As the group ventures deeper into the island, they uncover intriguing mysteries and will have to use all the information and resources at their disposal to defeat a terrifying creature that has begun to stir. Those who liked ‘Ark’ for its seeming Jurassic-era creatures and the exploration of the island’s enigmatic story will undoubtedly be gripped by the well-paced adventures of ‘Skull Island.’

7. Dota: Dragon’s Blood (2021-2022)

A dark fantasy adventure series, ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ takes place in an expansive and complex world of gods, cosmic dragons, a demon from a parallel dimension, and a sorcerer who plays with the very fabric of creation. The story primarily follows exiled princess Mirana and dragon knight Davion, who unknowingly become involved in events that will reshape their world. With Ashley Miller at the helm, much like ‘Ark,’ the Netflix series is an adaptation of a video game, ‘Dota.’ Both series take their source material and extensively expand upon it with well-animated and voice-acted narratives of adventure, friendship, and destiny.

6. The Legend of Vox Machina (2022-)

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is an animated series created by Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, and Sam Riegel, based on the Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) web series ‘Critical Role.’ Set in a world of magic, dragons, and adventure, the show follows a group of misfit adventurers known as Vox Machina. The group constitutes a healthy mix of DnD archetypes, and the characters are thoroughly explored through the epic arcs of the show. The main quest of Vox Machina is to gather sufficient information, power, and weapons to defeat a group of ancient dragons that threaten the land with their seemingly limitless strength.

Along the way, each character will grow through their respective burdens and uncomfortable pasts, helping one another resolve geopolitical schemes, fight literal personal demons, and become the unlikely heroes of the realm. Like ‘Ark,’ the show explores mature themes, boasts stunning animations, and the protagonists form underdog alliances and fight tyrannical threats.

5. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

Created by Rafal Jaki, ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ is set in the gritty, neon-lit streets of Night City. The show follows a street kid named David Martinez, who suffers from the unjust, dystopic capitalist system of Night City. Accidentally obtaining a high-tech package, he enhances himself with an experimental cybernetic system that briefly allows him to move at speeds that make time stand still. David joins a group of cybernetically enhanced mercenaries and begins to live large off the bountiful rewards of their contracts. However, things take a darker turn when the team members begin to suffer from the side effects of their enhancements, and David’s past threatens to destroy everything he has built.

Just like ‘Ark,’ ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ is based on a video game, ‘Cyberpunk 2077.’ Similar to the former, the series is violent and deals with mature themes. The beauty of the show lies in its core of characters and the bonds that they form, shining a flickering light on an otherwise dark, dystopic world steeped in crime, conspiracy, and corruption.

4. Blue Eye Samurai (2023)

From the minds of Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ narrates the riveting saga of Mizu, a girl outcast in medieval Japan for her mixed race, who pledges vengeance on the man who brought her into this world. After years of training in secret, Mizu sheathes the Katana she forged from a meteorite, dresses like a man, and begins her long and bloody journey towards finding the four white men illegally residing in Japan. Along the way, she inadvertently forms companionships that briefly dim her burning hatred, and becomes involved in preventing a conspiracy that threatens to shake the entire nation to its core. The Netflix show will likely appeal to video game fans of ‘Ark’ with its visceral action sequences, unique art style, and intriguing exploration of Edo-era Japan.

3. Primal (2019)

Crafted by acclaimed visionary Genndy Tartakovsky, ‘Primal’ immerses us in a brutal prehistoric world of dinosaurs, cavemen, and all sorts of fictional and palaeontological megafauna. The show revolves around the unlikely bond between a caveman named Spear and a fierce Tyrannosaurus Rex known as Fang, who team up to survive harsh landscapes filled with hostile creatures. The narrative unfolds without dialogue, relying solely on breathtaking visuals and an evocative score to convey the emotional depth of the characters and their struggles.

While the series is known for its high-octane, gory action scenes that remind us of the unforgiving nature of the jungle, its emotional wavelength is equally powerful, creating poignant and tearjerking moments between characters. Fans of the prehistoric setting of ‘Ark’ may like to explore the visceral world of ‘Primal.’ Both shows feature a bond between a human and a dinosaur, yet they have vastly different storytelling styles.

2. Castlevania (2017-2021)

From the creative mind of Warren Ellis, ‘Castlevania’ is based on the videogame series of the same name and follows the gritty adventures of a monster hunter, a magician, and the son of Dracula. When Dracula’s wife is executed by the church for being a witch, he brings the wrath of hell up upon the earth. His son, Alucard, a legacy monster slayer, Trevor Belmont, and a seeker magician, Sypha, team up to prevent Dracula’s plans of world conquest. Enthusiasts of ‘Ark’ will undoubtedly lose themselves in the grand adventure, the charming and well-written characters, and a dark yet intriguing fantasy world with interconnecting storylines.

1. Arcane (2021-)

Constructed by co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee based on the video game ‘League of Legends,’ ‘Arcane’ takes place in a steampunk fantasy world of magic and class divide. The prospering city of Piltover and its lawless counterpart, Zaun, grow further apart with the former’s scientific advancements. Within the miasma of brewing discontent and mutual fear, a web of interconnected characters will change the fate of the two cities forever. Science is melded with magic, a gang from Zaun flares political tensions with a heist in Piltover, two long-lost sisters struggle to see eye to eye, and an all-encompassing conspiracy grows in the undercity. With its gorgeous animation, transcendental soundtrack, extensive character explorations, and world-building, ‘Arcane’ is the epitome of a videogame-adapted animated series and a must-watch for fans of the genre.

