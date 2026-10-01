Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne’s ‘Nasty’ Starts Filming in New Orleans in November

Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne will be heading to the Crescent City this November. New Orleans is where their next movie will be filmed, with production set from November 16 this year to January 15, 2027. Mary Bronstein will direct, based on a screenplay by Isabella Jarosz. The movie will hit theaters in 2027.

The story centers around a prodigious athlete battling for a spot on the Olympic gymnastics team. However, she must overcome her biggest opponent: her coach. After an injury sidelines her Olympic training, the determined gymnast must regain her demanding coach’s trust while facing off against a prodigious new competitor threatening to eclipse her place in the spotlight.

Jenna Ortega was last seen as Wednesday Addams in Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday.’ We will next see her play an obsolete companion android in the sci-fi comedy movie ‘Klara and the Sun’ and the assistant of a gallerist (Natalie Portman) in Cathy Yan’s ‘The Gallerist.’ Both movies will arrive this year. Ortega, at such a young age, has a wide range of movies and shows to her credit, such as the slasher ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen,’ the comedy ‘Yes Day,’ the school shooting drama ‘The Fallout,’ the erotic thriller ‘Miller’s Girl,’ the fantasy horror ‘Death of a Unicorn,’ the horror comedy ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ the psychological flick ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow,’ and the crime drama ‘Finestkind.’

Golden Globe winner Rose Byrne, whom we know from ‘Troy,’ Bridesmaids,’ ‘Neighbors,’ and the ‘Insidious’ movies, was last seen on screen as Sylvia in Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ and Linda in Bronstein’s ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ The show has been renewed for its third season. Her immediate next project is the Peacock crime thriller series ‘The Good Daughter,’ based on Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name. Byrne will be seen alongside Meghann Fahy in the show, which will premiere on November 12, 2026.

Mary Bronstein has directed the comedy movies ‘Yeast’ and ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,’ making ‘Nasty’ her third directorial feature.

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