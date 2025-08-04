4 Best Jennifer Garner Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Jennifer Anne Garner began her acting career in theaters before making her on-screen debut with the 1995 miniseries, ‘Zoya.’ Her first role as a lead came two years later, in the television film ‘Rose Hill.’ It was not until 2001 that Jennifer received her breakthrough, playing Agent Sydney Bristow in the ABC thriller, ‘Alias.’ In Hollywood, she established herself as a romantic comedy lead actress, with films such as ’13 Going on 30,’ ‘Juno,’ and ‘Valentine’s Day.’ She also stepped into the role of Marvel’s anti-hero Elektra, first appearing in the 2003 movie ‘Daredevil’ opposite Ben Affleck. Later, she played the character in the 2005 spin-off film by the same name, as well as the 2024 film, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

Over the years, Jennifer has shown off her acting chops across genres, starring in films such as ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,’ ‘Peppermint,’ and ‘The Adam Project,’ as well as in the drama series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’ If you wish to check out movies starring Jennifer Garner on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

4. Miracles from Heaven (2016)

‘Miracles from Heaven’ by Patricia Riggen is based on Christy Beam’s book of the same name, which chronicles her experience with her daughter, Anna. When 10-year-old Anna (Kylie Rogers) gets diagnosed with a rare and incurable disorder that leaves her unable to digest food, Christy (Jennifer Garner) and her husband, Kevin (Martin Henderson), relentlessly search for a way to save her life. When all hope appears lost, Anna suffers an accident that leaves medical practitioners stunned in the aftermath. A story of faith and inspiration, watch the Christian drama here.

3. Yes Day (2021)

Adapted from the eponymous children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, ‘Yes Day’ by Miguel Arteta revolves around Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez), a married couple with three kids. Guilted by their children into admitting that they always say no to them, the duo agrees to the proposition of a “Yes Day,” a 24-hour period in which they will only say “Yes” to whatever their kids ask for. While the day takes them on a wild adventure, it also brings the family closer than ever. You can stream the family comedy here.

2. The Adam Project (2022)

Directed by Shawn Levy, ‘The Adam Project’ follows Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a fighter pilot from the future who steals a time jet and ends up in 2022. He encounters his younger self (Walker Scobell), and the two team up to save his wife (Zoe Saldaña) from being assassinated in the past, and the corrupt leader from the future timeline from monopolizing time travel. Jennifer Garner stars in the film as Adam’s mother, Ellie Reed. Watch the science fiction action comedy film on Netflix.

1. Family Switch (2023)

Helmed by McG, ‘Family Switch’ is set around the Walker family, comprising Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill (Ed Helms), their teenage children CC (Emma Myers) and Wyatt (Brady Noon), their toddler Miles, and family dog Pickles. After fighting among themselves while visiting a planetarium, the family wakes up the following day to find their bodies miraculously switched. The parents find their minds inside the body of the teens, and vice versa, while the baby’s mind is switched with the dog. They get 24 hours to work out and reverse the spell, or it becomes permanent. Based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s children’s book ‘Bedtime for Mommy,’ you can stream the film here.

