Jennifer O’Neill: Where is Nick De Noia’s Ex-Wife Now?

Although Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ is a limited drama series, it is inspired by the 2014 non-fiction book ‘Deadly Dance’ charting the rise and fall of the titular, pioneering all-male strip club. Therefore, we get a unique insight into both the personal as well as professional lives of the actual people involved with this establishment during its early years, including the late Nick De Noia. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about his ex-wife, Jennifer O’Neill — especially considering his unclear sexuality and her standing as an actress-activist — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Jennifer O’Neill?

Jennifer was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 20, 1948, to an English mother and a Brazillian father of Portuguese-Spanish-Irish descent, but she was raised right in the United States. In fact, it was while she was attending the prestigious Dalton Private School in Manhattan, New York, that she stepped into the world of entertainment as a fashion model at the tender age of 15. The truth is she’d developed quite a passion for horses by this point, so her genuine thinking was an early career like this would be the best possible opportunity for her to own her first steed soon.

Jennifer was thus appearing on the covers of renowned magazines such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Seventeen, all the while being an accomplished competitive equestrienne by her late teens. She was actually backed by Ford Agency, which inadvertently even led her to land a spot in one of New York’s most esteemed acting institutes, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. That’s when she caught the eye of director Howard Hawks, who gave her her big break with ‘Rio Lobo’ in 1970 — she had appeared on screen before, for ‘For Love of Ivy’ in 1968, yet it was brief.

Despite her young age, the fact she’d dropped out of high school (to marry at 17), and was a mother of one, no one ever seemingly questioned Jennifer owing to her undeniable talent and skills. Unfortunately, though, her personal life didn’t match the rise she was facing professionally as her first marriage came to an end in 1971, the same year her coming-of-age film ‘Summer of ’42’ debuted. The persistent model then married and divorced for a second time (1972-1974) before falling in love with Nick upon meeting him while they were both being represented by the same talent agency.

Jennifer and Nick actually blissfully tied the knot in 1975, only to find themselves parting ways a mere 18 months later, yet they did remain on amicable terms and even often kept in touch. It hence comes as no surprise the former released a public statement following the director, screenwriter, and choreographer’s tragic April 7, 1987 homicide in his Manhattan, New York office. She expressed that the Emmy-Award-winning creator of ‘Unicorn Tales,’ “was a talented, lovely human being and his senseless death is great loss to his friends and to the entertainment world.”

Where is Jennifer O’Neill Now?

As the months, years, and decades have gone by, Jennifer has proudly continued to serve as an actress as well as a model, all the while also evolving into an author and a pro-life activist. Whether it be Hollywood feature films, made-for-television productions, and European movies, being an active endorsement spokesperson for CoverGirl for three decades, or operating as a motivational speaker, she has done it all. As if that’s not enough, she has even penned a couple of novels alongside an autobiography and healing resource material with biographical notes to help others along their journey in life.

Coming to her current standing, Jennifer reportedly still works as an actress, producer, pro-life activist, and author — she’s laboring on her second autobiography at the moment, ‘Cover Up.’ As for her personal affairs, from what we can tell, the 74-year-old has been married nine times to eight different men (she tied the knot with her sixth husband twice), but now, she’s been happily wedded to Mervin Sidney Louque Jr. since 1996. We should mention the mother of three has dual citizenship in the US and Brazil, and she currently runs a horse farm in Nashville called Hope and Healing at Hillenglade, offering animal therapy to whoever is open to it.

