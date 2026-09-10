John Cena Reportedly Cast in Jonatan Etzler’s ‘The Family Disappears’

John Cena has reportedly been cast in a sci-fi comedy feature titled ‘The Family Disappears.’ Jonatan Etzler will direct the movie. Filming will take place in Atlanta starting this October. The plot follows a distracted husband (Cena), who, after returning from a business trip, discovers his family missing and his home mysteriously sold. His frantic search leads him to a strange recruiter who promises lonely people passage to a mysterious otherworldly realm.

John Cena’s latest acting outings are the highly anticipated and back-from-the-shelved Warner Bros. movie ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ and the Netflix comedy movie ‘Little Brother,’ where we saw him alongside Eric André and Michelle Monaghan. We will next see Cena in ‘Matchbox the Movie,’ an Apple Studios action thriller based on the popular Matchbox Cars toys, directed by Sam Hargrave. It will be released on October 9 this year.

In Cena’s upcoming slate, he has another Netflix comedy titled ‘One Attempt Remaining,’ directed by Kay Cannon and co-starring Jennifer Garner and Kate McKinnon. The movie will follow a young couple in their early 20s who embark on a whirlwind marriage Vegas style and celebrate in a drunken state at a craps table, winning a small sum of Kruise coin. Cut to today: they’re divorced and have moved on with their lives when they each receive texts from the SEC about an unclaimed $35 million in crypto. To access the amount, they need to remember their password. They have one attempt remaining and 48 hours to claim it before it expires. They decide to go back and relive that one night to figure out the password and fall back in love. Additional cast members include Aimee Carrero, Yara Shahidi, Gilles Marini, Jamal Lloyd Johnson, and Nyambi Nyambi.

Jonatan Etzler has directed the dark comedy movie ‘Bad Apples,’ starring Saoirse Ronan, and the rom-com ‘One More Time,’ featuring Hedda Stiernstedt. He also has a string of short films to his name, including ‘Intercourse,’ ‘Get Ready With Me,’ and ‘Swimmer.’

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