Where Was Netflix’s Little Brother Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘Little Brother,’ we meet a successful real estate agent, Rudd (John Cena), who leads an orderly and disciplined life. His “little brother,” played by Eric André, who participated in a ‘Big Brother-Little Brother’ program, reenters the realtor’s life. Since he has nowhere else to go, Rudd’s wife convinces him to give him space in their house for the time being. The sudden reappearance of the eccentric younger brother turns his curated world upside down. Directed by Matt Spicer, the comedy movie features hilarious performances from John Cena, Eric André, Michelle Monaghan, and Christopher Meloni. The comical tale mostly unfolds in and around Rudd’s residence as his brother embarks on a mission to get the old Rudd back, something that his wife also wants.

Little Brother Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Little Brother’ took place in New Jersey and New York, particularly in Jersey City, Montclair, Madison, Bayonne, Elizabeth, and New York City. Principal photography for the comedy film reportedly began in June 2025 under the working title ‘Untitled Roommates Project’ and continued for a couple of months before seemingly wrapping in August of the same year. The filming unit gathered again for reshoots in January 2026.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Little Brother’ were reportedly lensed in Jersey City, the county seat of New Jersey’s Hudson County. The filming unit utilized the streets in the neighborhood of the Heights, also known as Jersey City Heights, to bring the narrative to life. For instance, in July 2025, the basketball court in Riverview Fisk Park at 498 Palisade Avenue was transformed into a film set. They reportedly taped several important street basketball scenes in the real-life court.

Other Locations in New Jersey

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of the John Cena starrer also shot various important scenes across other areas in New Jersey, including the township of Montclair. To be specific, the area near Bloomfield Avenue and Glenridge Avenue features in quite a few scenes in ‘Little Brother.’ In August 2025, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several key portions around the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Brittin Street in the borough of Madison. The Dodge Field at 49 Central Avenue in Madison also features in the backdrop. The scene involved André’s character driving a blue Chevrolet car, along the basketball court on Dodge Field, before stopping at the intersection to yell “Hey, brother” out of the car’s window.

In order to fill the visual canvas of ‘Little Brother,’ the production team also utilized the locales of the city of Bayonne, located in Hudson County. In particular, the Bayonne Medical Center at 29 East 29th Street served as a critical shooting site as it seemingly doubled as the hospital where André’s character is admitted after his accident and where John Cena’s character meets him after decades. In the city of Elizabeth, the filming unit took over the Ritz Theatre & Performing Arts Center at 1148 East Jersey Street and its surrounding areas to shoot multiple pivotal scenes.

New York City, New York

Additional portions for ‘Little Brother’ were also reportedly filmed in New York City. The hustle and bustle associated with the Big Apple complements the comical and chaotic storylines of the narrative. Home to some of the iconic spots such as the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Central Park, and the Brooklyn Bridge, NYC has served as a production location for several other movies and TV shows, including ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ ‘Marty Supreme,’ ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Not Suitable for Work,’ ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,’ and ‘The Four Seasons.’

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