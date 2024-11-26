Jonas Brothers to Reportedly Star in a Holiday Musical for Disney+

The Jonas Brothers are apparently returning to Disney! The Cinemaholic has learned that the renowned performers will lead a holiday-set musical feature for Disney+. Joe, Kevin, Nick, and Frankie Jonas will headline the untitled movie, which will start filming in Los Angeles, California, in January 2025. The detailed plot of the film remains under wraps, but the narrative revolves around the Jonas Brothers embarking on a Christmas adventure.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas initially rose to fame by starring in Disney Channel shows and performing as a pop-rock trio known as the Jonas Brothers. They made a guest appearance in ‘Hannah Montana’ before appearing in the ‘Camp Rock’ films and headlining their own Disney Channel series, ‘Jonas.’ Its narrative follows the siblings playing fictionalized versions of themselves who try to live a normal school life while being pop stars and teen icons. Beyond acting, the brothers have also contributed immensely to Disney’s music portfolio with chart-topping singles.

Nick has made notable appearances in films and TV shows since the conclusion of ‘Jonas.’ He stepped into the lead role of Doug Martin in ‘Careful What You Wish For’ and can be spotted in the war film ‘Midway’ as Bruno Gaido, ‘The Good Half’ as Renn Wheeland, and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and its sequel as Alex.

Franklin “Frankie” Jonas is the youngest of the Jonas brothers who appeared as a recurring character in ‘Jonas.’ A singer and actor, he has taken on minor roles in projects such as ‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’ and ‘R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.’ The upcoming holiday musical will also mark the first time all four Jonas brothers will be onscreen together since ‘Jonas’ concluded in 2010.

Los Angeles offers the perfect setting for the project, brimming with holiday cheer and Hollywood glamour in January. ‘Jonas’ was also filmed in the city, using its studio infrastructure to create its production sets. Moreover, the City of Angels has a rich history of hosting holiday-themed projects, from timeless classics to modern blockbusters. Some of these include ‘Scrooged,’ ‘Christmas with the Kranks,’ and ‘White Christmas.’

Read More: The Beekeeper 2 Confirmed; Expected to Begin Filming in LA in January