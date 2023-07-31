Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been’s ‘Say You Love Me’ Has Begun Filming in Seoul

The filming of the K-drama series ‘Say You Love Me,’ also titled ‘Tell Me You Love Me,’ has begun in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea. The series, which is based on the eponymous 1995 Japanese series, revolves around Cha Jin-woo, who has a hearing impairment. Due to the same, he chooses to express his feelings through drawings rather than voicing them out. His life turns around when he meets and gets together with an aspiring actress named Jung Mo-eun, who prefers words to express her emotions.

Jung Woo-sung and Shin Hyun-been, the stars of the series, were spotted in several locations in Seoul this month. As per sources, filming of the series happened near Ihwa Mural Village, a tourist attraction near Naksan Park. The South Korean capital is the busiest filming location in the country. ‘Seoul Vibe,’ ‘Nineteen to Twenty,’ ‘King the Land,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ etc. are some of the popular productions filmed in the city.

230617 Jung Woosung staff instastory update "by Han Hyojoo" Actress #HanHyoJoo sent coffee truck support to Actors #JungWooSung and #ShinHyunBeen at #TellMeYouLoveMe filming set pic.twitter.com/EbdFfvqHkm — ☁️ (@gyoeuls) June 17, 2023

Woo-sung plays Cha Jin-woo in the series. The actor is best known for playing Park Do-won/The Good in ‘The Good the Bad the Weird,’ Yeo-sol in ‘The Warrior,’ Han Do-kyung in ‘Asura: The City of Madness,’ and Cheol-su in ‘A Moment to Remember.’ His recent credits include Soo-hyeok in ‘A Man of Reason,’ Kim Jung-do in ‘Hunt,’ President Chul-woo Eom in ‘Steel Rain 2,’ Tae-young in ‘Beasts That Cling to the Straw,’ etc. Woo-sung, the first Korean UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, also made his directorial debut with ‘A Man of Reason.’

Hyun-been, on the other hand, plays Jung Mo-eun. The actress is known for playing Jang Gyeo Wool in ‘Hospital Playlist,’ Seo Min Young in ‘Reborn Rich,’ and Mi-ran in ‘Beasts That Cling to the Straw.’ Her recent credits include Lee Soo-jin in ‘Monstrous,’ Goo Hae Won in ‘Reflection of You,’ Seung Hee in ‘The Closet,’ Hye Young in ‘Cheer Up, Mr. Lee,’ Ha Yoo-ri in ‘Confession,’ Kim Eun-soo in ‘Mistress,’ etc.

Kim Min-jeong penned the series. The screenwriter is known for writing Netflix’s ‘The Sound of Magic,’ ‘Love in the Moonlight,’ ‘Who Are You: School 2015,’ and KBS’ special ‘Came to Me and Became a Star.’ Kim Yoon-jin, who directed ‘Our Beloved Summer,’ directed the series as well. As per unconfirmed Korean reports, the series, which comprises sixteen 70-minute-long episodes, is expected to premiere in November on ENA.

Read More: Best KDramas on Netflix