Junpei From Love Village: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Love Village‘ is a Japanese dating show meant for people over the age of 35. While some of the show’s participants have already been married before, others are looking forward to finding their potential spouse for the first time. The process of finding love while being conscious of one’s age and circumstances is never easy, but perhaps it is in such conditions that people often find genuine connections. With a similar goal in mind, Junpei entered the first season of the show and gained many admirers. If you are interested in learning more about the reality TV star, we have your back!

Junpei’s Age and Background

Born in Japan’s Shizuoka prefecture, Junpei entered the Netflix series at 42. Growing up in Shizuoka, He was supported by his parents for the various ventures that he undertook in his life. Whether it is appearing on television or traveling across America, Junpei always gives a task everything he has and is pretty proud of his focused nature. Unfortunately, the reality TV star’s father passed away about four years before the show’s production. Losing his parent and mentor was hard for him to overcome, but he remained determined to continue his father’s legacy. Junpei enjoys outdoor activities and became invested in the sport of snowboarding at the age of 39.

Junpei’s Profession

After graduating from college, Junpei started learning about interior design and carpentry from his father, who had his own business. Gaining an opportunity to be a part of another reality show in his younger years, Junpei earned some fame and shifted to Tokyo, Japan, in order to explore his options. While there, he undertook a variety of occupations. However, his time in the Japanese capital came to an end after his father’s passing.

Junpei returned to Shizuoka after his father’s demise and had to take over the company’s reins, though the task was far from easy. Due to his apparent inexperience, many of his father’s skilled employees left the business, leaving Junpei in a hard position. However, he made use of his focus and determination to stay true to the path he had started on. Now an Interior Design Firm Manager, Junpei’s skills were evident during his time on the show, as his expertise allowed for an easier and more efficient transformation process.

Is Junpei Dating Anyone?

When Junpei entered the Netflix show, it was to find a love match. He stated that he wanted a partner that would support him while he was trying to keep his father’s company going and would understand him. Having never previously married, Junpei was looking forward to the paths that might wait for him. Arriving midway through season 1, he found himself gravitating towards Yukorin, who had also joined the show the same day as him.

On the other hand, Junpei also found himself connecting with Okayo. The latter had almost given up hope on finding a match before his entry and found herself wanting to spend more and more time with him. However, Junpei’s attraction towards Yukorin meant that the reality TV star was not able to choose between the two girls. Even though he spent about 54 hours with Okayo while transforming the second floor, his eyes gravitated toward Yukorin.

Knowing her surety of feelings towards Junpei, Okayo decided to ring the Love Bell after she and Junpei had worked together for so long. She confessed the depth of her feelings for him to the carpenter and assured him that he was not obligated to make a decision right away and that he should not feel pressured into accepting her proposal. Though his care for Okayo was evident, it did not stop Junpei from being torn about what choice he should make.

