Yukorin From Love Village: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Love Village‘ is a Japanese dating show with a concept that is sure to keep you entertained. The reality series features participants over the age of 35 who are looking forward to finding a lifelong partner. Though the task is far from easy, it allows the cast members to understand their romantic preferences and learn more about their inner selves. Consider season 1’s Yukorin, whose presence in the show was welcomed by many. Her fans are pretty eager to learn what they can about their favorite participant, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Yukorin’s Age and Background

Having been born in Japan’s Saga prefecture, Yukorin joined ‘Love Village’ when she was 36 years old. The reality TV star grew up in rural Kyushu, Japan, specifically the region of her birth. Given her upbringing, Yukorin feels deeply about marriage and having her own children. Given the importance that these topics hold for her, she decided to clarify what her potential suitors think before she could truly start considering anything seriously. She also considers herself to be a person who doesn’t “tend to get overly excited.” Additionally, Yukorin likes to cook and is always happy to prepare delicious and enjoyable meals.

Yukorin’s Profession

As it turns out, Yukorin is a proficient Yoga Instructor. Those familiar with the show must have seen her leading the participants through their own workout, emphasizing just how deeply passionate Yukorin herself is about her work. We are sure that her calm and soothing aura during her time on the show might be rooted in her yoga practice.

Is Yukorin Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it does not seem like Yukorin is dating anyone. Prior to entering the Netflix series, she had never been married though being wed to someone is undoubtedly of great importance to her. She even stated in the show that while in a relationship, she would prefer to get married rather than the alternative. As soon as she stepped foot midway through ‘Love Village’ season 1, she quickly captured the attention of several male cast members.

The first one to express interest in Yukorin was businessman Tabo though her fellow new addition Junpei was not far behind. While Yukorin seemed attracted to the former, she did talk with the latter. However, during a thunderstorm, when Junpei put his hand on her shoulders without being asked, Yukorin did not appreciate the gesture. Shortly afterward, she and Sakechan started bonding based on their shared mindsets and similar personalities.

In fact, Sakechan even gifted Yukorin a Mongolian volcanic salt rock, which quickly became known among her fellow participants. With the attention of three of the four men in the house being on her, Yukorin seemed torn about whom to choose. However, it did seem like she preferred spending time with Tabo and even made her bracelet in colors that he had earlier revealed to her were his favorites. When the businessman ended up picking the bracelet, many could not help;p but wonder if her color choices were deliberate in order to make her interest in Tabo evident.

