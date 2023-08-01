8 KDramas Like Uncanny Counter You Must See

Ridding the world one malevolent spirit at a time, ‘The Uncanny Counter’ is a South Korean drama based on the ‘Amazing Rumor’ webtoon by Jang Yi. The story pivots around So Mun, a high school student with a disability who is enlisted as a member of the Counters, a group of paranormal hunters. As the noodle shop employees by day turn into demon hunters by night, the fantasy mystery drama features a riveting format packed with action and isn’t without its heartfelt realizations.

The series features compelling performances by Jo Byeong-kyu, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Se-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran, Ahn Suk-hwan, and Yoo In-soo. With an immersive storyline that evokes an undeterred resolve, ‘The Uncanny Counter’ features a group on a deadly mission. So, if you also enjoyed the dramedy of ghosts and paranormal hunters, here is a list of similar shows. You can watch several of these shows, like ‘The Uncanny Counter’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Master’s Sun (2013)

Unlike the group of specialists who revoke ghosts from this platitude, ‘Master’s Sun,’ created by Hong Jung-Eun and Hong Mi-Ran, features a world-weary woman named Tae Gong Sil, who can perceive beings of the other realm. Alas, her ability to see ghosts costs her more as she must constantly keep up with their demands. However, things change when she chances upon Joo Jong Won, a ruthless CEO who equates time with money. After realizing that the ghosts disappear every time she touches him, Gong Sil does just about anything to keep the phantoms at bay. While action and fantasy may be amiss from ‘Master’s Sun,’ this series, much like ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ also features unconventional methods in a feat to get rid of ghosts.

7. Hotel del Luna (2019)

The remarkable depiction of the metaphysical takes center stage in ‘Hotel del Luna.’ The show revolves around a grand hotel situated in the heart of Seoul. However, its presence remains unknown to all except the dead. As lost spirits meander their way to the resting space, Hotel del Luna serves as the place for the dead to rest before leaving for the afterlife. Created by Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, ‘Hotel del Luna’ features an equally tumultuous relationship between ghosts and humans. Several misadventures follow as a human manager onboards and overtakes the hotel’s operations. Much like ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ ‘Hotel del Luna’ also features a heartful narrative that embroils an eccentric team in the issues of the living and the dead.

6. The Ghost Detective (2018)

Like the unlikely group of people comprising the Counters, ‘The Ghost Detective’ also features an unexpected team. The story revolves around Lee Da Il, a man who used to run a private detective agency. Alas, after getting embroiled in a missing child conspiracy, Lee Da Il ends up passing away and becomes a spirit. However, Jung Yeo Wool is gifted and can see his spirit. After the two start communicating, they decide to embark on a journey to find the real person responsible for a streak of suicide cases. Just as the group fights evil spirits in ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ ‘The Ghost Detective’ by creator Han Ji-Wan also involves a mystery whose beginnings extend to the world of the dead.

5. The Cursed (2020)

Deconstructing the lore of shamanism, ‘The Cursed’ follows the story of So Jin, a young girl whose mother was a shaman. After her mother is killed, and So Jin is left alone, she realizes her powers. In her teenage years, So Jin is approached by Jin Hee, a social journalist who is out to expose a conglomerate. With So Jin’s ability to bring death using names, photos, and belongings, and Jin Hee’s consistent broil against the powers that be, ‘The Cursed’ features an inextricably linked narrative. Created by Yeon Sang-Ho, ‘The Cursed’ also features a fight against entities that cast a reign of terror. With the added elements of the supernatural and shamanism, ‘The Cursed’ offers equal thrill, as seen in ‘The Uncanny Counter.’

4. The Guest (2018)

Alleviating the bondage cast by evil, ‘The Guest,’ created by Kwon So-Ra and Seo Jae-Won, also features a protagonist with a staunch resolve to get rid of evil spirits. The story revolves around Yoon Hwa-Pyung, a psychic who is born into a family of shamans. After coming across a powerful demon as a child, Hwa-Pyung soon discovers the ruthless powers of the entity, which ends up killing several people in his village. With a burdensome duty to rid people of possessed spirits, ‘The Guest’ features the story of a man whose unbridled resolve to end the horror cast by demons leads him on several eerie paths. So, if you enjoyed the triumph of humans against the supernatural in ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ then you’ll find this riveting series with a sinister plot equally immersive.

3. Black (2017)



Creator Choi Ran spins a mysterious allegory of life and death in ‘Black.’ The show revolves around Han Moo-Gong, a detective who is possessed by the Grim Reaper. When he encounters a woman who can see the dead, the duo emerges on a path to save the lives of people they encounter by breaking the rules of heaven. Deconstructing the conventional ideas of mortality and death, ‘Black’ follows the story of a woman who can see death and a man who is possessed by death. So, if you were engrossed by a group’s fight against ruthless spirits, then you’ll find this unique turn on death and spirits equally riveting.

2. Sweet Home (2020-)

Creators Hong So-Ri, Kim Hyung-Min, and Park So-Jung weave horror and apocalyptic thrill in this series that revolves around the residents of an apartment complex. After an unexpected monster is unleashed into the world, the residents find themselves trapped in the complex as they try to fight off the demons that threaten their existence. In the center is Cha Hyun Soo, a student who moves to a rundown building after his family dies in an accident. However, he’s soon caught in the middle of the world-ending phenomenon. As the story progresses, the residents try to fend off the monsters and eliminate the superpowered beings. While ‘Sweet Home’ may not involve hair-raising mystery and horror that requires a group of paranormal investigators, it still features monsters that need to be challenged with strength and stealth.

1. Tomorrow (2022)

Developed by Hong Sook-Woo, ‘Tomorrow’ follows the story of half-human and half-spirit Choi Jun Woong, who roams the earth unemployed and looking for a gig. After an accidental meeting with two grim reapers lands him a job on the crisis management team of death angels, several fantastical themes follow. Yet another story that dives into the escapades of a team as they deal with supernatural and human affairs, ‘Tomorrow’ features an equally immersive premise, making this the right show to watch next.

