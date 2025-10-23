Kim Kardashian’s ‘The Fifth Wheel’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in January 2026

Kim Kardashian is returning to the big screen after a long time. The filming of the Netflix movie ‘The Fifth Wheel,’ helmed by Eva Longoria, will take place in Los Angeles in January 2026. Paula Pell and Janine Brito wrote the story. While the plot is unknown, the movie will be a female-driven comedy, with Kardashian playing the eponymous “fifth wheel” alongside a female ensemble cast. Considering the celebrity’s popularity, we can expect the rest of the cast to be equally well-known. You might want to start guessing who the others will be as the ensemble is bound to be a stellar one.

Besides the reality show surrounding her family, titled ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian has a handful of roles to her acting credits. She played Ava in Tyler Perry‘s ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,’ Summa Eve in the comedy drama ‘Deep in the Valley,’ and Kim Kardashian West, a fictional version of herself, in ‘Ocean’s Eight.’ In the FX horror drama series ‘American Horror Story,’ she played Siobhan Corbyn. We will next see her as Allura Grant in Hulu’s legal drama series ‘All’s Fair.’ The show will revolve around an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. It will premiere in November this year.

Eva Longoria’s feature directorial debut was the Richard Montañez biopic ‘Flamin’ Hot.’ She also directed episodes of the HBO Max comedy show ‘Gordita Chronicles,’ Paramount+’s ‘Why Women Kill,’ Netflix’s ‘Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love,’ and ABC’s ‘Grand Hotel.’

Los Angeles served as the base for other comedies like ‘Good Fortune,’ starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen, ‘The Naked Gun,’ starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, and ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ starring Adam Sandler. Upcoming movies to be shot in the city are ‘Weekend Warriors,’ featuring Mark Wahlberg, ‘Harmonia,’ starring Naomi Watts, and ‘Scandalous!,’ which will star Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.

