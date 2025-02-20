Kit Connor and Manu Ríos to Star in Jordan Tannahill’s ‘Rapture’

Two sensational young actors will lead Jordan Tannahill’s feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Kit Connor and Manu Ríos will star in the upcoming historical horror film ‘Rapture.’ The project will enter production in Hungary later this year.

Set in the 14th century, the narrative follows the members of a monastery who are forced to combat the plague. As the disease spreads, certain individuals begin to show signs of possession. These afflicted people become a threat to those around them. The monks must confront both the illness and the dangers it brings to them.

Connor is a rising star in the industry, having worked on several acclaimed projects. He is known for playing Nick Nelson in Netflix’s teen drama series ‘Heartstopper’ and the teenage version of Elton John in the biographical drama ‘Rocketman’ and lending his voice to Pantalaimon in HBO/BBC’s fantasy series ‘His Dark Materials.’ The actor is also behind the character Brightbill in the animated movie ‘The Wild Robot.’ His other credits include Reb Kid in ‘Ready Player One’ and Eli Ramsey in ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.’ Apart from ‘Rapture,’ Connor’s upcoming projects include Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s ‘Warfare,’ which is scheduled to be released on April 11, 2025.

Connor’s co-star in the movie, Manu Ríos, is another talented actor who rose to fame playing Patrick Blanco in the Netflix high school series ‘Elite.’ He also played Biel de Felipe and Eneko in the Netflix shows ‘Breathless’ and ‘Muted,’ respectively. His credits further include an unnamed singer in Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar’s short film ‘Strange Way of Life,’ starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

In addition to being a filmmaker, Tannahill is an acclaimed playwright and novelist and the recipient of two Governor General’s Literary Awards. His second novel, The Listeners, was turned into a BBC series starring Rebecca Hall. As far as his filmmaking credits are concerned, he has previously directed several short films, including ‘Father,’ ‘Hunt,’ ‘Swim,’ and ‘Seeing Maggie Pootoogook.’

Hungary has become a favored filming destination for numerous international productions as the country offers a combination of historical architecture and cost-effective production facilities. Notable films shot in the region include Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘Dune’ films.

