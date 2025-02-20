James Lance, Alice Bailey Johnson, and James Cartwright to Star in ‘In Me’

Three exciting performers have come together for Lesley Manning’s first feature in over a decade! The Cinemaholic can reveal that James Lance, Alice Bailey Johnson, and James Cartwright will lead ‘In Me.’ The filming of the movie will start in the United Kingdom on July 27, 2025, and conclude on August 15, 2025. Matthew Baskott wrote the screenplay.

‘In Me’ revolves around July, a woman trying to rebuild her fractured family as London swelters under an unprecedented heatwave. Media outlets spread alarming reports of a deadly virus emerging from the East, but she refuses to be consumed by fear. She focuses on welcoming her boyfriend, Richard, back from rehab and mending her strained relationship with her teenage son, Calum. However, Richard does not return alone. As his body begins to change in horrifying ways, July realizes the real threat is not the one outside—it is already inside her home.

James Lance has showcased his acting skills in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Marie Antoinette’ as Léonard, Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Bronson’ as Phil, Elaine Constantine’s ‘Northern Soul’ as DJ Ray Henderson, and Robert Pattinson and Uma Thurman-led ‘Bel Ami’ as François Laroche. He has also played Trent Crimm in over twenty episodes of Apple TV+’s globally renowned comedy series ‘Ted Lasso.’

Johnson is known for playing Markswoman Jones in the fifth season of Channel 4/Netflix’s anthology series ‘Black Mirror,’ Brenda in Lenny Abrahamson’s ‘The Little Stranger,’ and Olivia in the Gillian Anderson-led biographical drama ‘Scoop.’ Her other prominent credits include Linda Harrison in Paramount+’s crime drama ‘Sexy Beast’ and Kate in Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘Still Up.’

James Cartwright previously played Tony Sellick in the period drama movie ‘Downton Abbey,’ Jimmy Breen in ‘Vinyl,’ and Harrison Burns in over three hundred episodes of the BBC soap opera series ‘The Archers.’ Manning, who is helming the project, has previously directed projects such as ‘Ghostwatch,’ ‘Leila,’ and ‘The Agent.’ Her latest feature is the 2014 drama ‘Honeycomb Lodge,’ starring Ankur Bahl.

