Landman Episode 5 Recap: Where is Home

The fifth episode of Paramount+'s drama series 'Landman,' titled 'Where is Home,' follows the aftermath of Tommy and Angela Norris' reunion as a couple after a long separation. She is committed to turning the company house into their new "home" while her partner deals with new problems at work. Cooper Norris pays a visit to Ariana, who seeks support and comfort from him to deal with her life after the death of her husband, Elvio. Even though he does a good thing, not everyone is happy about his actions. The landman tries his best to protect his partner from the horrors of the patch but fails!

Tommy Norris Deals With the Threat of Jimenez

‘Where is Home’ starts with Tommy Norris inspecting oil wells with Dale and Boss. The impressive numbers they encounter at the reworked well motivate them to repair and revive the others since all of them are located on the same patch and were built around the same time. The landman calls Monty Miller for approval ahead of the assignment. The billionaire is skeptical about spending more money on the existing wells, but he knows that Tommy knows best, which convinces him to greenlight the project. Meanwhile, Jimenez, the drug lord who appears in the first episode, shows up at the patch to threaten Tommy.

Jimenez is the one who had used M-Tex Oil’s aircraft to smuggle drugs. Since the consignment burns down following a crash, he wants compensation from the oil company. Tommy asks why he or his company should be bothered about an illegal drug run in which they are not involved in any manner. As far as the landman is concerned, Jimenez should compensate M-Tex Oil since his drug run forced the company to settle with TTP. The drug lord threatens to blow up the wells to teach Tommy and his boss a lesson, forcing the landman to prepare for a meeting with Monty.

Meanwhile, Ainsley Norris meets her neighbor, Shelby, who invites the teenager to a party at the patch to blow off steam. Since she has been feeling lonely and bored in Odessa since her arrival, she is happy about the invitation and expresses her wish to join her new friend. Ainsley’s presence in the company house hasn’t been easy for Nathan, who tries his best not to be attracted to an underage girl. Rebecca Falcone warns him that a harassment case is on the horizon if he cannot keep his eyes off the teenager. Rebecca also wants to settle with the families of the deceased oil workers —Luis, Armando, and Elvio — before they file lawsuits against M-Tex Oil.

Angela Hosts One Awkward Family Dinner

Angela hosts a family dinner in the company house to celebrate her reunion with Tommy. She makes the place her own after buying an alarming number of pieces of furniture using the credit card of Victor, her husband, and cooks pasta for her loved ones. She also invites Cooper to the dinner, much to the displeasure of Ainsley, who is not very enthusiastic about spending time with her brother. Nathan and Dale try to escape from the family occasion, but Angela forces them to be seated at the table. The joyous occasion becomes a tragedy when Tommy starts talking about his hemorrhoids when his partner asks him about his day.

Angela storms off to the kitchen with immense anger and sadness. Tommy follows her and tries to calm her down. She questions his commitment to his profession, only for him to remind her that he warned her concerning the same before they reunited. As it turns out, Angela’s actual concern is growing old rather than her partner’s work hours. She cannot tolerate the fact that she has become a “GMILF,” a word the landman is not even familiar with. Still, he helps her find peace, even though he suffers a hurtful blow from her while trying.

The next morning, Tommy prepares to leave for Fort Worth to meet Monty and discuss Jimenez’s threat. Angela decides to join him since she wants to Victor and let him know about her reunion with her ex-husband. The landman does not see the point but agrees to take her anyway when she says that her car is with the man. On the way, they stop by a worksite to inspect oil pipes. Rick, the supervisor at the site, gets trapped between the pipes after complaining about the same to Tommy. The landman calls 9-1-1, but Rick stops breathing, indicating that he has died. Unfortunately, Angela sees him dying and learns how her partner puts his life on the line every day.

Cooper’s Budding Relationship With Ariana Threatens His Life

Cooper meets Ariana after she calls him for his help. She lets him know that she hasn’t gotten a clue about how to deal with her family’s finances. The roughneck inspects her accounts and lets her know that she has enough money to survive for six months and a 401(k) plan in Elvio’s name to cash out. She worries whether she will need to sell her house, only for him to advise her regarding selling her truck instead. After offering his wisdom, Cooper cleans the backyard of Ariana’s house with a lawn mower. He also tries to be friends with her dog, Jefe, who is not really into the former.

Cooper then goes to the front yard with the lawn mower and is seen by Manuel, who is his colleague and Elvio’s friend. The latter threatens to kill the roughneck with a gun, only for Ariana to intervene. She calls him out by saying that he hasn’t even bothered to show up and help her after his friend died, which is what Cooper does. When Manuel replies that the roughneck is trying to sleep with her, she clarifies that the young man will succeed if he continues to help her deal with the aftermath of Elvio’s death. She even kisses Cooper to make a point.

After Manuel leaves, Ariana tells Cooper that she admires him for not giving her any advice regarding her future. She then invites him for dinner, but he cannot stay because of Angela’s invitation. After dinner with his parents, the roughneck returns to his trailer, only for Manuel and his friends to beat him up. The next morning, Boss grows tired of waiting for him without knowing that he is lying in his trailer, alarmingly motionless.

