Lifetime Orders Lisa Velez and Toni Menage Biopic ‘Can You Feel the Beat?’

Lifetime will bring the lives and careers of celebrated singers Lisa Velez and Toni Menage to television! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has ordered the biographical TV movie ‘Can You Feel the Beat?’ Tailiah Breon is directing the project written by Rebecca Murga. The television film’s shooting started in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 10.

The plot revolves around the real-life story of best friends Lisa Velez and Toni Menage, highlighting the rise of the former—renowned as Lisa Lisa of the iconic 1980s band Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam. The narrative delves into the impact of two of the era’s most influential Latin hip-hop and freestyle pop artists.

Lisa and Toni made waves in the 1980s as integral members of Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam. Their group, celebrated for its dynamic blend of Latin freestyle and pop, delivered iconic tracks such as “I Wonder If I Take You Home” and “Lost in Emotion.” Their innovative sound and vibrant performances significantly shaped the freestyle genre and left a lasting impact on the music industry.

Breon’s latest directorial project, ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love,’ centers on Ava, a celebrated European chef who travels to South Carolina to care for her injured aunt and forms a surprising bond with Luke, a young driver. The filmmaker also directed ‘The Final Play,’ which explores the struggles of a retired basketball player as he searches for genuine love and a fresh start while grappling with past wounds.

Breon previously explored the realm of music by directing ‘Real Music,’ a short comedy that pays homage to the enduring classics of Black music. The film is a vibrant celebration of the genre’s rhythms, cultural significance, and its role in passing down musical heritage through generations. Murga previously penned episodes of shows like ‘Will Trent‘ and ‘Swagger.’

Atlanta has previously hosted the filming of several real-life-inspired films, such as ‘First Man‘ and ‘Pain Hustlers.’

