Lifetime Orders Terror Comes Knocking; Starts Filming in Hamilton This Month

Lifetime’s love for true crime projects never ends! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has ordered the television film ‘Terror Comes Knocking.’ Principal photography for the TV movie will start in Hamilton, Ontario, on October 21. Felipe Rodriguez is at the helm. The plot revolves around the true story of a family being held hostage and threatened with death as they face extortion for a sum of money they don’t have.

Rodriguez has a diverse body of work that spans multiple genres. His recent credits include episodes of the family drama series ‘Ruby and the Well’ and Hallmark’s ‘Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch,’ in which an American psychologist works with a French detective to solve a murder behind the scenes of a Paris fashion show. He also directed ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate,’ a romantic film about a career-focused dentist who, inspired by her Spanish teacher, plans a quinceañera-themed party to embrace her heritage.

Rodriguez’s experience with crime-related narratives includes ‘Kidnap Capital,’ which centers on undocumented immigrants who are kidnapped and held for ransom in the United States. Additionally, his portfolio includes episodes of procedural dramas such as ‘Hudson & Rex,‘ ‘Blood and Water,’ and the latter’s sequel, ‘Blood and Water: Fire and Ice.’

The true crime movie’s dark and suspenseful theme reminds us of one of Lifetime’s recent releases, ‘Blackmail, Lies and Murder.’ Both TV films explore the devastating consequences of a predicament spiraling into life-threatening circumstances. Both narratives delve into the extreme lengths individuals must go to in order to survive, seemingly combining psychological tension with real-world danger.

Rodriguez previously contributed to notable projects like ‘Titans‘ and ‘The Hardy Boys,’ both of which were filmed in Hamilton.

