Directed by Gail Harvey, Lifetime’s ‘Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos’ is a crime–mystery film that revolves around a wealthy middle-aged woman named Jennifer Dulos, who suddenly goes missing. A thorough investigation into the case soon follows, and it turns out that Jennifer was going through a contentious divorce with her husband, Fotis Dulos.

When the suspicion falls on Fotis, he claims to be innocent and soon takes his own life by suicide. But if Fotis did not kidnap her, what happened to Jennifer? As the story unravels, several secrets get revealed, and Jennifer’s case only gets more complicated. If you’re wondering about the locations where this suspense thriller was shot, we have got you covered!

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos Filming Locations

‘Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia. The westernmost Canadian province is known for its snow-capped mountains, the mesmerizing Pacific coastline, and numerous other natural wonders.

Although the employment in the region overwhelmingly comes from corporate management, finance, real estate, and insurance, over the decades, the film and TV industry has boomed, making British Columbia one of the largest production centers in North America. The filming for the crime-mystery movie was done in several places in British Columbia. So without wasting any more time, let’s have a look at them.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The principal photography for the crime mystery film took place in Vancouver. The production for the movie was done in about eighteen days. Since the filming took place during the global coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew followed stringent COVID-19 safety norms, which included social distancing and masks. Annabeth Gish, who plays the lead role in the film, had to quarantine herself for about two weeks before she was allowed on the set.

Since Vancouver is such a sought-after filming location, it is not surprising that it has served as the filming site for several Lifetime films. Some prominent names include ‘Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,’ ‘Circle of Deception,’ ‘Pretty Little Dead Girl,’ and ‘Sleeping With Danger.’

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos Cast

Annabeth Gish headlines the crime-mystery movie by playing the titular role of Jennifer Dulos. She is famous for her roles in ‘The Last Supper,’ ‘Mystic Pizza,’ ‘Hiding Out,’ and ‘Double Jeopardy.’ Warren Christie appears as Jennifer Dulos’ husband, Fotis Dulos. The Canadian actor is best known for his roles in the ABC drama ‘October Road’ and ‘Happy Town.’ Kendra Westwood portrays Detective Lisa Perez while Jayce Barreiro essays the role of detective Sloan. Other noteworthy cast members include Heidi Bauman and Teresa Laverty.

Read More: Best Murder Mystery Movies