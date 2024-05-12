Lily James’ Hulu Film Swiped Starts Filming in Los Angeles This Month

Get ready to witness the journey of Bumble’s founder unfold on screen. Filming for ‘Swiped,’ a film inspired by the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd from Hulu, is slated to kick off in Los Angeles on May 15, with production scheduled to continue until July 9. As per earlier reports, Lily James is headlining the cast, and she is joined by Dan Stevens, Ben Schnetzer, and Myha’la. Rachel Lee Goldenberg is the director of this project, for which she penned the screenplay along with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

Details about the plot remain elusive as the film draws inspiration from rather than directly portrays Wolfe Herd’s life, leaving uncertainty about its comparison to the actual origin story. After co-founding Tinder in 2014 and subsequently departing, Wolfe Herd established Bumble, a competing dating app, in the same year. Her entrepreneurial journey culminated in 2021 when Bumble went public, catapulting her to the status of one of the youngest self-made billionaires at just 31 years old. Despite stepping down as CEO in 2023, the app continued to flourish with various divisions that remain prosperous today. Bumble recently announced a departure from its hallmark feature by eliminating the requirement for women to initiate the first message.

Lily James will portray Whitney Wolfe Herd, with Dan Stevens rumored to take on the role of her business partner. Myha’la Herrold will appear as a friend and colleague of Wolfe Herd’s, while Ben Schnetzer’s role remains undisclosed at this time.

In recent works, Lily James starred alongside Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in ‘The Iron Claw‘ as Pam, following her appearance in ‘Finally Dawn’ last year. Her upcoming projects include ‘Greedy People’ and ‘Let the Evil Go West.’ Dan Stevens was recently seen in ‘Abigail‘ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ Schnetzer, who was recently featured in ‘3 Body Problem,’ is also set to appear in the upcoming film ‘The Yellow Tie,’ a biopic on the renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, portraying the young version of the legendary conductor. Myha’la’s recent acting credits include roles in projects like ‘Leave the World Behind,’ ‘Dumb Money,’ and ‘Academy.’

Rachel Lee Goldenberg recently directed episodes for ‘Tiny Beautiful Things‘ and ‘Minx.’ Prior to that, she helmed the film ‘Unpregnant,’ which follows a 17-year-old Missouri teen named Veronica who discovers she is pregnant, jeopardizing her dreams of attending an Ivy League college and her subsequent career. Before ‘Unpregnant,’ Goldenberg directed ‘Valley Girl,’ a musical adaptation of the 1983 film, where young lovers defy their parents and friends to stay together amidst a New Wave ’80s soundtrack.

Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood, most recently provided the backdrop for Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted‘ and ‘The Sympathizer.’

