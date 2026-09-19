Rajeev Malhotra Tribute on Lioness: How Did He Die?

Season 3 finale of ‘Lioness’ unravels in the wake of a timely homecoming that promises brutal retribution. After being taken by enemy forces and remaining missing for almost a week, Joe McNamara finally makes it back home. Yet, before she can celebrate her freedom, she needs to figure out the identity of her kidnappers and bring them to their demises. Although the CIA agent and her team manage to bring down the operation’s domestic branches, at the cost of a few innocent lives lost along the way, the head of the snake is yet to be cut off. Worse yet, once Joe returns to her family, it’s to discover her job has cost her the trust of her husband and her kids. Thus, the finale ends on a bittersweet note, made all the more weighty with a concluding tribute to Rajeev Malhotra.

Longtime Producer Rajeev Malhotra Died of a Heart Attack in July 2026

Rajeev Malhotra has been a part of the entertainment industry behind the scenes for several decades now. His earliest credit dates all the way back to 1995, when he worked as an additional post-production supervisor on ‘The Journey of August King.’ Over the years, he continued to work in a similar role across projects like ‘We Were Soldiers,’ ‘Seraphim Falls,’ and more. Eventually, he broke into the world of Marvel Studios, collaborating on beloved projects like ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Iron Fist.’ In 2018, he changed lanes into producing through the show ‘Cloak & Dagger,’ on which he served as an associate producer.

Around the same time, he also started working with Taylor Sheridan. Malhotra’s first project for the Sheridan Universe was ‘Yellowstone,’ a series where he gradually worked his way through to the title of producer. Afterward, he produced various other Sheridan projects, including ‘1883,’ ‘1923,’ ‘Landman,’ and ‘The Madison.’ In 2024, he joined ‘Lioness’ during its second season as a producer. Over the years and across seasons, he worked on 15 episodes in total. Tragically, around July 2026, Malhotra grew severely sick.

Reportedly, despite his illness, Malhotra continued focusing on his work and production schedules. While at the hospital, many of his friends, colleagues, and loved ones came to visit him, keeping him company in his final few days. On July 28, 2026, the producer suffered a heart attack and passed away at Cedars Sinai Cardiac ICU. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. In death, he is survived in memory by his partner of 15 years, Catherine Jordan; his 94-year-old father; a brother; his nephew; and numerous other loved ones.

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