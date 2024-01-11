Peacock Orders Series Adaptation of Long Bright River

Peacock has ordered the series adaptation of Liz Moore’s novel ‘Long Bright River.’ The filming of the show will begin in New York next month. Set against the backdrop of a Philadelphia neighborhood ravaged by the opioid crisis, the project revolves around the disparate lives of two sisters named Kacey and Mickey. While Kacey battles addiction on the unforgiving streets, Mickey patrols those same blocks as a dedicated police officer. The estranged sisters are brought back together by a sudden disappearance, coinciding with a series of mysterious murders in Mickey’s district.

Moore’s novel seamlessly weaves present-day suspense with the poignant tale of their shared past, depicting the complexities of familial ties, addiction, and the enduring connections between places, family members, and fates. As Mickey becomes consumed by the quest to find her missing sister and unravel the truth behind the murders, ‘Long Bright River’ emerges as a narrative that transcends the boundaries of a mere suspense novel, offering an exploration of sisterhood and the indomitable forces that shape our lives.

Amy Pascal and Neal H. Moritz secured the rights to the novel back in 2018. Moore, who was on board the project at the time to adapt her book into a movie, expressed her satisfaction, stating, “I am so happy to be joining forces with producers who have the passion, talent, and experience to make what I hope will be a meaningful film.” Pascal and Moritz are set to executive produce the series for Pascal Pictures and Original Film respectively. However, it is yet to be announced whether Moore is still part of the project as the writer after it was turned into a TV show from a movie.

Pascal Pictures produced an array of blockbuster and acclaimed projects, including ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women.’ Original Film is the banner behind the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. Their recent endeavors include notable projects such as ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Goosebumps,’ and ‘Gen V.’ Looking ahead, the production house is set to bring the acclaimed ‘Cruel Intentions’ to the small screen and is also gearing up for the highly anticipated movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3.’

New York, the principal location of the show, continues to be a consistent choice for film and television productions. The state has hosted the shooting of several notable projects released last year, including Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ and David Fincher’s ‘The Killer.’ The thriving appeal of New York as a filming location underscores its enduring popularity among filmmakers and reinforces its status as a hub for diverse and impactful cinematic creations.

