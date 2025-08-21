Pamela Anderson’s ‘Love is Not the Answer’ Starts Filming in Ottawa in November

Ottawa, Ontario, will soon play host to Pamela Anderson! This is because the filming of ‘Love is Not the Answer’ will take place there starting in November this year. The absurd comedy drama will be Michael Cera’s directorial debut. Joining Anderson in the cast are Steve Coogan, Fred Hechinger, and Jamie Dornan.

The story explores loneliness and the search for connection in the modern age. We follow a longtime actress as she navigates her last-ditch role in a feature film and her passing fame while caring for her son at home. By throwing light on her late-life flirtations, unwelcome admirers, and missed chances, ‘Love is Not the Answer’ swings to-and-fro between heartbreak and hilarity.

Pamela Anderson’s latest performance was in ‘The Naked Gun,’ the fourth installment in ‘The Naked Gun’ franchise, where she starred as Beth Davenport alongside Liam Neeson, who played Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. Before that, we saw her as Shelly Gardner in ‘The Last Showgirl,’ Sheriff Rogers in ‘Alone at Night,’ and Jessica Fox in ‘City Hunter.’ She also played Raquel Rose in the miniseries’ Sur-Vie.’

Steve Coogan recently voiced Barnabus, Destruction’s companion, in Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Sandman.’ You also saw him as Brian Walden in Channel 4’s ‘Brian and Maggie.’ His other recent performances are Tom in ‘The Penguin Lessons,’ Paddy Meyers in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ and John Langley in ‘The Lost King.’ We will next see him as Mick McCarthy in the biographical sports drama ‘Saipan.’

Fred Hechinger can be recognized as Dmitri Kravinoff/Chameleon from ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and Emperor Caracalla from ‘Gladiator II.’ He also played Harper in ‘Nickel Boys,’ Daniel in ‘Thelma,’ and Cadet Randolph Ballinger in ‘The Pale Blue Eye.’ In the Hulu miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy,’ which explores the tumultuous romance between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, he played Seth Warshavsky.

Jamie Dornan was last seen as Dr. Leslie Ferrier in ‘A Haunting in Venice.’ In the Netflix movie ‘Heart of Stone,’ we saw him as Parker. Other recent feature projects he has been a part of include ‘Belfast,’ ‘Wild Mountain Thyme,’ and the HBO Max series ‘The Tourist.’ He will next be seen as twin brothers Adam and Lee Walsh in the Netflix drama series ‘The Undertow.’

