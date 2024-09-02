Love Next Door Episode 5 Recap: Go Back

Choi Seung-hyo and Bae Seok-ryu’s relationship in Netflix’s K-drama ‘Love Next Door’ remains a constant push and pull as they’re stretched between their lifelong bond and past baggage. In episode 5, titled ‘Go Back,’ some of this baggage makes itself known with the return of old flames and older feelings, which creates an inevitable distance between the two childhood friends. Meanwhile, Seok-ryu’s best friend, Mo-eum, makes certain discoveries about her own new neighbor, Kang Dan-ho, who may or may not be more than what meets the eye. Thus, it seems the new episode brings plenty of new revelations! SPOILERS AHEAD!

A Glimpse Into Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu’s Romantic Pasts

After the last episode’s events force Seung-hyo to face the reality of his persisting feelings for Seok-ryu, the architect begins remembering the complications that had prevented him from confessing the first time around. By the time Seok-ryu had traded their hometown in for America during college, Seung-hyo was already certain of his feelings for her. Nevertheless, after visiting her, he realized she already had a boyfriend. Already worried about ruining their friendship, the discovery made Seung-hyo even less willing to reveal his feelings for Seok-ryu.

In the present day, something very similar happens after Seung-hyo overhears a conversation between Seok-ryu and Mo-eum after the former prepares dinner for the group. While talking about her canceled wedding, Seok-ryu confesses that she’s still in love with her fiancé despite their separation. Though not meant for Seung-hyo’s ears, the confession compels him to put up his walls. Consequently, he decides to distance himself from the woman as best as possible.

Shortly afterward, Seung-hyo’s firm receives a new client, Jang Tae-hui, who promises to further complicate the architect’s life. Tae-hui is Seung-hyo’s ex-girlfriend who left him for another man a year into their relationship. She works with pottery and has recently received an opportunity to work with the international brand Fresco. Therefore, she’s seeking the advice of an architect to check her pots’ structural integrity. Despite Seung-hyo’s past with her, he’s hardly in a place to turn away her business—at least if Yoon has anything to say about it. As such, he finds himself agreeing to visit Tae-hui’s studio with his co-workers.

A Trip to Tae-hui’s Studio Leads to Epiphanies

After avoiding Seok-ryu’s company, Seung-hyo somehow finds himself drinking out all night with her father, Geun-Sik. As a result, he ends up sleeping over at the Bae residence, where he’s rudely woken up by Seok-ryu, who tackles him after mistaking him for her brother. In response, he pins her to the bed, leading to an awkward interaction—and an even more awkward injury after Seung-hyo rushes to get off of Seok-ryu. Thus, with a strained toe, he has no choice but to accept the woman’s offer to drive him to Tae-hui’s studio and accompany him for the day.

As the duo arrives at Tae-hui’s, they realize the “onggi” potterer is making huge batches of “doenjang” with the help of numerous neighbors. While Seok-ryu is excited at the prospect of learning to make the soybean paste, Seung-hyo is decidedly not. Even so, the same could just be due to his fraught past with the other woman. As the day progresses, Tae-hui makes it clear that she would like to get back together with Seung-hyo—especially so when she offers to let him make a pot in her studio as an excuse to hold his hand. For her part, Seok-ryu seems supportive of their possible reunion—which only serves to piss off her friend.

Eventually, an overeager Seok-ryu tries to help Tae-hui move an onggi of doenjang, only to trip and break the large earthen pot. While the latter isn’t bothered by the error and is more concerned for the other woman’s well-being, Seung-hyo ends up snapping at her. Something about his impassioned concern made his true feelings known to Tae-hui, who had never seen this part of him in their own relationship. Afterward, while Seung-hyo makes himself scarce to cool off, Seok-ryu offers to make a hearty meal for everyone.

The home-cooked meal ends up being a huge success. As Tae-hui and Seok-ryu talk in the aftermath, the conversation swerves toward the origin of the potter’s passion for her profession. As such, Seok-ryu realizes she has always enjoyed cooking the same way Tae-hui seems to enjoy pottery. Eventually, late into the night, Seok-ryu and Seung-hyo run into each other again as they wander the studio’s premises, unable to sleep.

Seok-ryu is looking for the 100-year-old soy sauce pot that the older ladies had told her about, and despite deeming the endeavor stupid, Seung-hyo lends her a hand in the search. As she finds the old sauce, the wonder of the discovery cements her belief that she wants to pursue cooking. Nonetheless, even though the epiphany arrives as the long-anticipated answer to Seok-ryu’s search for her dreams, she knows her family won’t receive the news nearly as well as Seung-hyo does.

Mo-eum, Dan-ho, and the Four-Leaf Clover

After finding out that they’re neighbors, Mo-eum and Dan-ho naturally keep bumping into each other frequently. Still, finding the reporter scouring the park’s grassy patch in the middle of the day makes for an eclectic scene. After asking, Mo-eum learns that Dan-ho is looking for a four-leaf clover and decides to help him find it. She later finds out the elusive recipient of the clover didn’t appreciate it much after Dan-ho told her he found it with someone else’s help. While Mo-eum—and the audience—are compelled to believe the clover must have been for a date, the situation’s reality comes out much later.

While Dan-ho is out covering a story and helping a poor old woman, Mo-eum receives an emergency call from a young kid who is passed out in her house with a fever. The kid turns out to be Yeon-du, the same girl who Mo-eum befriended while searching for alien crop circles in episode 4. However, as it turns out, the kid has another connection—to Dan-ho, her father, who had brought her a four-leaf clover earlier. Consequently, after the reporter learns about the situation from the nanny, he rushes to the hospital.

Even though Mo-eum is obligated to reprimand Dan-ho for his momentary negligence, she can tell he’s a caring father from the way Yeon-du remains protective over him. In the end, the kid recovers swiftly, and Dan-ho finds outside encouragement to reconsider the weight of his professional responsibilities. On the other hand, if the interaction brings the paramedic and the reporter just a bit closer—that’s just an unforeseen benefit!

