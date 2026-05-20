Margo’s Got Money Troubles Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

Margo undergoes an incredible journey in season 1 of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles.’ She starts out the show as a bright-eyed college student and aspiring writer who is having an affair with her married English Lit professor, Mark Gable. When this affair results in a pregnancy, one that the student decides to keep, it changes her life in every meaningful way. Her foray into single motherhood comes with a lack of career opportunities and subsequent financial turmoil. As a result, she turns to OnlyFans, the online subscription platform known for hosting sex workers and their explicit content.

Over time, Margo’s stint in sexual content creation turns into a full-blown career, and thereby invites the unwanted attention of Mark, who suddenly wants baby Bodhi’s complete custody. By the end of season 1, these storylines find a satisfying conclusion. However, that doesn’t mean Margo’s story is complete. Fans will be excited to hear that on May 13, 2026. Apple has already renewed the series for a second season. While details of the production and development haven’t yet been disclosed, the second season can be expected to arrive sometime in 2028.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles Season 2 Will Continue to See Margo’s Professional Growth

In season 1 of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ the titular character begins her foray into being an OnlyFans creator. As an initial novice, she undergoes a clumsy phase, where the work looks more like a side hustle than an actual job. However, eventually, she expands by collaborating with fellow Fullerton-based content creators, KC and Rose. Once she has someone to show her the ropes, Margo fully steps into the role of an OnlyFans artist, creating her online persona, HungryGhost. From there, more PG content, targeted at platforms like TikTok and Instagram, also became a part of her online world.

Margo also finds vital help in her content creation from Susie and Jinx, who provide their expertise only as far as costume-making, set designing, and fighting choreography. Therefore, by the end of the season, the single mother has fully committed to the lifestyle, overcoming every bias and insecurity she may have held onto about channeling her artistry through sex work. Therefore, fans can expect the protagonist’s professional life to continue to remain at the center of the narrative in season 2. For instance, the narrative can further explore how Margo’s social life will change and what challenges she faces as a result of her socially frowned-upon choices.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles Season 2 Might Introduce a New Character From the Book

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ season 2 can be largely expected to revolve around the same characters that drive the narrative forward in season 1. This means the central cast, Elle Fanning (Margo), Nick Offerman (Jinx), Michelle Pfeiffer (Shyanne), Thaddea Graham (Susie), and Greg Kinnear (Kenny) are sure to reprise their roles. Baby Bodhi will also make a comeback, though it remains unknown whether or not River Cabrera-Kelley and Graham Hendrix will continue to play the role. Additionally, characters like Mark (Michael Angarano), KC (Rico Nasty), and Rose (Lindsey Normington) are also likely to return.

As for Nicole Kidman’s character, Lace, her return would rely entirely upon whether or not season 2 chooses to further explore her and Jinx’s relationship dynamic. Additionally, the end of season 1 also hints at the inclusion of a new central character in season 2. In the finale, the audience sees an OnlyFans user, JB, interacting with Margo’s work and sending her tips. While the scene itself is innocuous, the initials have a specific meaning for fans of the original book written by Rufi Thorpe. In the books, JB is Margo’s love interest, who starts off as one of her subscribers on OnlyFans. His character was cut from the first season due to length and format reasons. However, now that a second season has been announced, it’s possible that JB will finally make an appearance.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles Season 2 Will Continue to Expand Jinx and Shyanne’s Storylines

When talking about the second season of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV, said this about the upcoming season: “We’re excited to watch Margo and the entire family continue to defy the odds in season two, in the way only they can, with humor, determination, and creativity.” As such, it seems fans can rely on the show continuing to focus part of the narrative on characters like Shyanne and Jinx. At the end of season 1, Shyanne is on the receiving end of some startling news. As it turns out, her husband, Kenny, had called Child Protective Services on Margo shortly after her father’s drug overdose.

Even though this doesn’t have an immediate and severe impact on the couple’s relationship, it’s bound to have an influence on their marriage as well as Kenny’s relationship with Margo as her stepfather. Moreover, there will be some spillover onto the young mother’s relationship with Shyanne as well. On the other hand, Jinx, who had recently fallen off the wagon, also has a daunting time ahead of him. While he continues working on his sobriety, he will also have to work to earn back the trust of her daughter and everyone else. Therefore, we can expect the show to take more sobering dives into that aspect of the story as well.

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