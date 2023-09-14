Marisa Tomei to Star in Montauk; Filming Begins in Kingston and New Jersey in November

Academy Award-winning Marisa Tomei is set to star in the drama film ‘Montauk,’ directed by her brother Adam Tomei. The movie, which is scheduled to begin filming in New York and New Jersey in November, revolves around Susan, the single mother of precocious nine-year-old Zoey, a latchkey kid. “Susan dreams of being an artist, but struggles with alcoholism, her jazz musician ex, her awful job, and the demons that come from growing up in a crime family. When Zoey has a profoundly frightening incident, Susan is torn between protecting her the only way she knows how, and her desire to get out from under the history of violence in her past.”

Despite having a production plan in place, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike may delay the same, especially since the film hasn’t yet received a waiver from the union to move forward with the filming. Kingston, located around ninety miles north of New York City, serves as the New York location. ‘Severance,’ ‘White House Plumbers,’ ‘The Undoing,’ and ‘I Know This Much Is True’ are some of the popular projects filmed in the city. New Jersey, on the other hand, previously hosted the production of ‘Succession,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ Ben Kingsley-starrer ‘Jules,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ etc.

Adam Tomei, who is at the helm of the movie, also penned the same with Lynn A. Freedman. Adam is making his feature film debut with the movie upon directing a handful of short films. As an actor, he appears in films such as ‘Free Fall,’ ‘She’s Out of My League,’ ‘Meet Dave,’ ‘My Dinner with Jimi,’ etc. Freedman, on the other hand, is known for appearing in ‘The Offer,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ and ‘Criminal Minds.’ The actress also serves as a producer along with Claude Dal Farra (‘Bachelorette,’ ‘The Hating Game,’ and ‘Can You Keep a Secret?’).

Tomei, who won an Oscar for her performance as Mona Lisa Vito in ‘My Cousin Vinny,’ is expected to play Susan. The actress is also known for her Academy Award-nominated performances as Natalie Strout in ‘In the Bedroom’ and Cassidy in ‘The Wrestler.’ Her recent credits include Katrina in ‘She Came to Me,’ Fran in ‘Delia’s Gone,’ May Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Margie Carlin in ‘The King of Staten Island,’ and Carrie in ‘Human Capital.’

Tomei will be joined by Chris Messina, who is best known for playing Danny Castellano in ‘The Mindy Project,’ in an undisclosed role. He appears in Woody Allen’s ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ Ben Affleck’s ‘Argo’ and ‘Air,’ and ‘Julie & Julia’ as well. Messina’s recent credits include Nathan Bartlett in ‘Based on a True Story,’ Will Harper in ‘The Boogeyman,’ David Falk in ‘Air,’ Angelo Lano in ‘Gaslit,’ etc.

