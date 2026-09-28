Peacock has emerged as a captivating haven for those seeking a blend of thrilling drama, witty comedy, and sultry sensuality in the ever-evolving landscape of streaming platforms. With its impressive array of original series and a rich library of classic favorites, Peacock has something for everyone. In this article, we dive into the adult side of Peacock as we explore shows that take the R-rated way. From tragic romances to sizzling mysteries to wacky satire/comedy/humor, these series push the boundaries of adulthood.

22. The Goode Family (2009)

An adult animated sitcom created by Mike Judge, ‘The Goode Family’ follows the titular family that lives in the fictional town of Greenville in California. It is a satire of liberalism and conservatism and takes a dig at them by putting the mindsets of the family members who are always trying to be politically correct in every way. The Goode family includes Gerald (voiced by Mike Judge), a college administrator, his wife Helen (voiced by Nancy Carell), their adopted son Ubuntu (voiced by David Herman), their biological daughter Bliss (voiced by Linda Cardellini), their pet god Che (named after communist/revolutionary Che Guevara: voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) and Helen’s father Charlie (voiced by Brian Doyle-Murray). You can stream the series here.

21. In the Know (2024- )

Created by Zach Woods, Brandon Gardner, and Mike Judge, ‘In the Know’ is a rare animated political satire series that combines stop-motion and live-action. It centers on Lauren Caspian, a popular NPR host, with each episode showing the making of an episode of Lauren’s titular talk show. Featuring in-depth interviews with real-world human celebrities, the workings within the studio, and interactions among the NPR staff, ‘In the Know’ is a quirky series that is bound to get you giggling with its humor. You can stream it here.

20. Girls5eva (2021-2022)

‘Girls5eva,’ a musical comedy series, follows a 1990s girl group attempting a comeback after a fleeting moment of fame. Created by Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey, the show stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. Packed with humor and catchy tunes, ‘Girls5eva’ explores the challenges and absurdities of reentering the music scene decades later. The series cleverly satirizes the music industry’s dynamics, aging pop culture, and the enduring power of friendship, offering a hilarious and heartwarming journey as these former one-hit wonders navigate the complexities of fame and friendship. You can watch the series here.

19. Dr. Death (2021-)

‘Dr. Death‘ is an anthology television series in the true crime drama genre crafted by Patrick Macmanus. This gripping series is adapted from the eponymous podcast, offering viewers a compelling exploration of real-life medical malpractice cases. The cast includes Joshua Jackson as the enigmatic Dr. Christopher Duntsch, alongside Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. This gripping true crime drama unveils the chilling tale of Dr. Duntsch, a charismatic neurosurgeon turned villain whose shocking surgical malpractice cases lead to devastating consequences. The show’s allure lies in its seductive blend of suspense, dark psychology, and the charismatic presence of Jackson, making it a compelling series that delves into the dangerous world of a doctor gone rogue, leaving viewers irresistibly intrigued. You can watch the series here.

18. Love Island (2019 – 2023)

‘Love Island,’ the American version of the original British reality dating sensation, brings sizzle to screens with its enticing blend of romance and competition. The show, created by Richard Cowles, gathers a group of attractive and charismatic singles in a luxurious villa, where they form connections, navigate challenges, and compete for love. Hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, the series captivates audiences with its drama-filled plotlines, steamy romances, and unexpected twists. As contestants couple up and pursue relationships, the show explores themes of love, jealousy, and friendship, all while emphasizing the excitement of new connections. Its inherent allure lies in the unabashed display of romantic pursuit, making it a sexy show that indulges viewers in the thrill of love and desire, showcasing the complexities of modern relationships in a captivating and glamorous setting. You may watch the show here.

17. Vampire Academy (2022)

‘Vampire Academy‘ is an enticing fantasy horror series, spun from Richelle Mead’s gripping novels, adapted for Peacock by the brilliant minds of Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. The show stars the alluring ensemble of Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, and André Dae Kim. Set in a world of opulence and allure, it revolves around the captivating friendship of two young women from contrasting backgrounds as they navigate the elite world of royal vampires, adding an irresistibly seductive twist to the vampire genre. Feel free to check out the series here.

16. Relaciones Peligrosas (2012)

‘Relaciones Peligrosas’ (‘Dangerous Affairs’) is a captivating Spanish-language telenovela created by Marquez-Martin International. The series boasts a talented cast featuring such stars as Sandra Echeverría, Gabriel Coronel, and Maritza Rodríguez. It delves into a thrilling narrative where passion and intrigue intertwine, centering on forbidden love affairs, deceit, and the complex lives of educators in an elite Miami school. This steamy show explores themes of temptation, lust, and the consequences of risky relationships, offering an enticing blend of romance and drama that keeps viewers hooked with its tantalizing portrayal of sensuality and the allure of forbidden desires. You can check out the show here.

15. Laid (2024- )

What would you do if you found out that the people you hooked up with in the past are dying one by one? Well, this is exactly what happens to 30-something-year-old Ruby Yao, who hails from Seattle. She is single, though she has a string of ex-lovers. As she searches for her next lover, the previous ones start dying in the most absurd ways. Ruby thus sets out with her best friend, AJ, to warn all her past sexual partners, who are alive, about their oncoming deaths. However, it needs to be taken into consideration that a human may be killing Ruby’s lovers and not the latter’s fates. Starring Stephanie Hsu as Ruby Yao and Zosia Mamet as AJ, ‘Laid’ is a thoroughly enjoyable rom-com show with a bit of mystery sprinkled on top. It is adapted from the Australian drama series of the same name and can be streamed here.

14. Queer as Folk (2022)

Based on the classic 1999 eponymous series by Russell T. Davies, ‘Queer as Folk’ revolves around a group of friends living in New Orleans, Louisiana. The show explores LGBTQ+ themes and celebrates the culture through its characters and their daily lives. We meet Brodie (Devin Way) and Mingus (Fin Argus), who meet during a drag event and instantly hit it off. However, during Mingus’s onstage performance, a shootout occurs. In the wake of the tragedy, Mingus and Brodie, along with their friends Ruthie (Jesse James Keitel), Shar (Candace Grace), Noah (Johnny Sibilly), and Julian (Ryan O’Connell), try their best to overcome their fears. Fast-forward two years, and we see Brodie return home and find out how others have moved on since his absence. With mature themes and a raw depiction of issues in current society, ‘Queer as Folk’ is a compelling LGBTQ+ show you can stream right here.

13. The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, based on L. J. Smith’s fantasy book series, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is one of the most popular TV shows ever. Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls in Virginia, the series follows 17-year-old Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who falls in love with two men, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and his brother Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), only to find out that both are vampires. Soon, Elena and her human friends find themselves in a supernatural world full of vampires and other entities, including witches, werewolves, and doppelgangers. However, many don’t like their presence, like the Mikaelson Family, the OG vampires. A mix of fantasy and teen drama underscored by tons of sex propelled by desire and plot, the series co-stars Steven R. McQueen, Sara Canning, Kat Graham, Candice King, and Zach Roerig. You can stream the series here.

12. Coupling (2000-2004)

Written by Steven Moffat (co-creator of ‘Sherlock’) and directed by Martin Dennis, ‘Coupling’ is a British comedy sitcom that offers a comedic take on the intricacies of romantic relationships, including true love, dating, and sex. It centers on a group of six friends, three women and three men, all in their 30s, as they navigate their professional and personal lives, reaching out to each other in need, much to our hilarity. The cast includes Jack Davenport, Sarah Alexander, Richard Coyle, Kate Isitt, Ben Miles, and Gina Bellman. ‘Coupling’ was nominated for numerous awards, winning the Best TV Comedy award at the 2003 British Comedy Awards and the Silver Rose for Best UK Sitcom at the 2001 Rose d’Or Light Entertainment Festival. You can stream it here.

11. M.I.A. (2026- )

‘M.I.A.’ follows 21-year-old Etta Tiger Jonze (Shannon Gisela), whose family, including her siblings and parents, were killed by a mob gang, whom they were working for after a botched trafficking endeavor. Etta is the sole survivor and vows vengeance against the 11 men whom she saw kill her parents. However, the men work for a dangerous mobster, Elias Perez (Alberto Guerra), who has his hands in many pies.

Etta reunites with her estranged aunt (Danay Garcia) and hunts down Perez’s criminals, one by one. She has her new friends, Lovely (Brittany Adebumola) and Stanley (Dylan Jackson), who help her. However, she has to be careful as the cops are looking for the sole survivor of the Jonze family, and if they find out, Perez will too. After all, Perez’s half-sister, Caroline (Marta Milans), the money launderer for the Perez family, is on good terms with investigator Tim Kincaid (Cary Elwes), who is looking into the Jonze murder case. Gripping, layered, and set against the gorgeous backdrop of Miami-Dade, ‘M.I.A.’ is a powerful crime show you can stream right here.

10. Angelyne (2022)

Behind the billboards of Angelyne, which made her the talk of the town in 1980s LA, perhaps the first example of popular-for-being-popular like the likes of the Kardashians before the advent of social media, lie many secrets that a ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ journalist named Jeff Glaser looks to uncover in the 2010s. This is the story of ‘Angelyne.’ The miniseries shifts between past and present, showing, on one hand, Glaser’s research as he tries to find out more about Angelyne, and on the other, Angelyne’s rise as a billboard icon, who did all she could to cover her pre-Angelyne life. With Emmy Rossum as Angelyne and Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glaser (based on real-life journalist Gary Baum), the show offers an intriguing documentary-style look at one of America’s most famous media personalities of all time. If you want to know more about her, you can watch the show right here.

9. The Miniature Wife (2026- )

The comedy drama series ‘The Miniature Wife’ explores the dysfunctional married life of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lindy Littlejohn (Elizabeth Banks) and scientist Les Littlejohn (Matthew Macfadyen), who hasn’t achieved anything worth rewarding yet. However, his latest invention, which is supposed to be the next step in cellular reduction, seems to be worthy. He claims it will solve world hunger. Unfortunately, things don’t turn out as planned when Lindy becomes an inadvertent test subject in Les’s size-reducing formula. With his wife the size of a grain of rice and only 30 days before the patent reverts, Les has to find a way of restoration as soon as possible. This, accompanied by the complications of the couple’s marriage, makes ‘The Miniature Wife’ a humorous mix of domestic drama and sci-fi thrill. It can be streamed here.

8. The ‘Burbs (2026- )

Based on the 1989 film of the same name, ‘The ‘Burbs’ is about a new couple that becomes the newest member of the suburban neighbourhood Ashfield Place, only for the bride to realize how it is not the “safest town in America” as it claims to be. Rob (Jack Whitehall) and Samira Fisher (Keke Palmer) are happy to be a part of Ashfield Place. However, Samira is bent on finding out more about an abandoned and creepy Victorian house where a stranger has just moved in. The disappearance of a girl leads her to form an unlikely group of amateur sleuths who begin investigating the house and its new resident, revealing dark secrets that threaten their lives. With a comedic twist on a dark tale, ‘The ‘Burbs’ is a rare addition to the titular list. It can be streamed here.

7. All Her Fault (2025- )

Based on Andrea Mara’s novel, ‘All Her Fault’ shows parents Marissa and Peter desperately looking for their little son Milo after he disappears from a playdate. As the world comes crashing down for Marissa and judgmental questions are thrown her way by the media, she finds support in the form of Detective McConville and Jenny, the mother of one of Milo’s friends. However, as the investigation proceeds, shocking secrets come to light, proving how Milo’s disappearance is part of a larger conspiracy. Loyalty in all its forms is tested as a mother searches for her child, not giving up even as the tears roll. The thriller series stars Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, and Michael Peña. It can be streamed here.

6. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (2024)

‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ dramatizes the events that occurred on the night of October 26, 1970, on which day a boxing match took place between Jerry Quarry and Muhammad Ali, who was making his comeback after 1967. Adapted from the eponymous 2020 iHeart true-crime podcast, the miniseries throws a fictional light on the after-party hosted by small-time hustler Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams (Kevin Hart), the events that transpired, and the aftermath. As the gathered mafia bosses from across the U.S. are taken hostage, the historic celebration takes the form of the most brazen heist in Atlanta’s history. With a star-studded ensemble that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and Don Cheadle, ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ is a visually stunning and captivating example of how to blend reality and fiction. It can be streamed here.

5. Ted (2024- )

Created by Seth MacFarlane, ‘Ted’ serves as a prequel to the titular movie duology, also directed by MacFarlane. The series takes us back to the youth of John Bennett (16 years old) and his best friend Ted, the foul-mouthed anthropomorphic teddy bear. It is set in the early 90s and shows Ted attending school with John after their parents get fed up with his destructive and disturbing antics. Be that as it may, neither Ted nor the school is ready for each other, and this is shown in a most hilarious manner, underscored by McFarlane’s talents as a writer and voice actor. Co-starring Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, and Scott Grimes, ‘Ted’ is garnished with irreverent comedy accompanied by an entertaining story. You can stream it here.

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz (2024)

‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ is based on Heather Morris’ eponymous internationally bestselling Holocaust novel. The drama, directed by Tali Shalom Ezer, offers an in-depth take on romance during the most trying time in recorded history. Set during World War II, it follows Lale Sokolov, a Jew who serves as a tattooist at the Auschwitz concentration camp, tattooing numbers on the arms of his fellow prisoners. There, he meets Gita, another prisoner, and the two fall in love at first sight. As they figure out ways to be in touch with each other while death looms over their heads, we get a gripping, tragic love story that is proof of human resilience. You can stream ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ here.

3. Taboo (2017)

‘Taboo,’ created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and his father, Chips Hardy, is a riveting historical drama that pushes the boundaries of sensuality. Tom Hardy leads the cast as James Delaney, a mysterious and brooding adventurer who returns to 1814 London to inherit his father’s shipping empire. The show is a dark, atmospheric tale of conspiracy, betrayal, and power, with themes of lust, revenge, and the exploration of taboo subjects. Its allure lies in its magnetic characters, intricate plotting, and intense, passionate relationships, making it an irresistibly steamy and sexy series that keeps viewers spellbound and craving more. You can watch ‘Taboo’ here.

2. The Day of the Jackal (2024- )

Ronan Bennett’s eponymous adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s novel, ‘The Day of the Jackal’ is a gripping spy thriller that explores a cat-and-mouse game between an assassin and a special agent. The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) kills people for money, and it is his latest killing of a German politician that has put him on the highly sensitive radar of MI6 firearms expert Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch). This kicks off a hunt that takes the two across Europe. While both Redmayne and Lynch do a great job pulling off their roles, the series itself delves deep into the world of espionage, underscored by politics and conflicted morals. The recipient of two Golden Globe Award nominations, ‘The Day of the Jackal’ is a gripping thriller that smartly balances action and anticipation. You can stream it here.

1. Yellowstone (2018-2024)

Created by Taylor Sheridan, ‘Yellowstone’ revolves around the Dutton Ranch and its owners, the Duttons. The ranch’s widowed patriarch is John Dutton, who has three children: two sons, Kayce and Jamie, and a daughter, Beth. The show deals with how John, his family, and his cowboys take care of the ranch, protecting it from every angle possible, from business to politics to competition to illegal activities. No one lays their hands on the Dutton Ranch, and the Duttons can go to extreme lengths to ensure that. With a deep and engrossing exploration of ranch culture, the Western show is one of the best R-rated shows out there. It stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. You can stream ‘Yellowstone’ here.

Read More: Best Adult Movies on Peacock