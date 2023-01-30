Where Was Maybe I Do Filmed? Is it Based on a True Story?

Written and helmed by Michael Jacobs, ‘Maybe I Do’ is a romantic comedy film that highlights the complications of modern love wrapped around the social norms of relationships. The narrative centers on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a couple who are contemplating their relationship’s next move. They make the decision to finally meet their parents and provide some insight into the benefits of marriage. However, since the parents are already acquainted, their views on the significance of marriage are significantly different than what Michelle and Allen expected. As it turns out, one of the parents has been having an affair with the other’s spouse. As the get-to-know-you meal begins to break down, the parents must decide how to best keep their secrets from their kids while also maybe supporting the kids in making a marriage-related decision.

With stellar performances from the best cast comprising Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, and Lucke Bracey, the rom-com comprises all the elements and themes that make for an enthralling watch. Moreover, all the themes are seemingly realistic, which begs the question — is ‘Maybe I Do’ based on actual events? Besides, many of you might even be wondering where it was shot. So, if you are also riding this sleigh of curiosity, allow us to provide all the necessary details!

Maybe I Do Filming Locations

‘Maybe I Do’ was filmed entirely in New Jersey, specifically in Montclair. The principal photography for the romantic movie seemingly commenced in late February 2022 and wrapped up within a month, in March of the same year. Let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the movie without further ado!

Montclair, New Jersey

All of the sequences of the romantic-comedy film were shot in Montclair, New Jersey. Montclair is located in Essex County in New Jersey. Most of the indoor scenes of the film featuring a beautiful home where the cast interacted were shot in the house of Jennifer Snyder, owner of the Little Daisy Bake Shop, who lives across from Montclair’s Edgemont Park. While talking about her experience, Jennifer said, “There was a lot going on.“ She added, “neighbors were amazingly gracious and understanding”, and she claimed it was a great experience for her to see Richard Gere shooting scenes in her own kitchen.

Though the family itself weren’t present for the length of the shooting, from time to time, they visited to pick up things to be a part of the whole experience. The film also featured The George Hotel, the MC Hotel, and another local house, which were used for filming. Even better than the University and offering top-notch educational possibilities, Montclair is frequently regarded as one of New Jersey’s greatest suburbs. People value the fantastic downtown area because it offers culture and nightlife without requiring frequent trips into the city. A few of the popular productions shot in the location are ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Stepmom,’ ‘Delilah,’ and others.

Is Maybe I Do Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Maybe I Do’ is not based on a true story. The romantic and wholesome narrative is penned by Michael Jacobs, known for writing enthralling screenplays for rom-com movies. Initially written as a script for the play, ‘Cheaters,’ by the 22-year-old Michael Jacobs, who attempted to portray the themes of love as an uncomfortable conversation that requires people to be vulnerable around each other. He has made a beautiful piece of art revolving around the different ideas of love and marriage and how the terms are not interchangeable. In an interview, Michael Jacobs reveals his perspective on the idea of the film. He said, “…it’s not a romantic comedy. It really is an observation. It’s an observation about people of a certain age and what they’re going to do to their children by their behavior and how they’re going to end up themselves. And that’s not terribly romantic. And a lot of it is funny, but I think it’s much more of a seriocomedy. I think it’s much more….”

The narrative revolves around two completely different individuals in love who grown in similar families and who have taken different ideas of love. While one (Allen) is scared of commitment because his parents are bitter toward each other, the other (Michelle) is desperate to marry and have a life completely different from her parents. Another theme that the director talks about is how the story is in sharp contrast to what people think the concept of love is. He paints the reality of love and not what you see in fairytales and films with happy endings.

Most of us who have ever been in a committed relationship knows how difficult conversations of love can be and how it is different from what we watch on-screen. Even the concept of cheating in marriage is seen as a very negative thing in society. Though the film has not attempted to exalt the idea of cheating, they have beautifully portrayed the idea of “love is love.” Given the reality of the film, it is understandable why you may think that the narrative is based on actual events. However, the truth is that the movie is just a work of fiction rooted in social settings.

