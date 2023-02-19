Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

The second season of the crime thriller series ‘Mayor of Kingstown‘ pits Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) against a system that is completely against him. In season 2, Mike deals with the aftermath of the riots by making a deal with Bunny, the other gang leaders, and the DA. However, when Mike fails to secure the Generals’ release, and they are transferred to a different location, Mike is forced to go into hyperdrive.

The sixth episode, titled ‘Left with the Nose,’ sees Mike bringing his mean side as he tries to negotiate a deal to release Bunny from prison. Meanwhile, Bunny decides to take matters into his own hands. If you are wondering whether Mike succeeds or Bunny’s impatience gets the better of him, here is everything that happens in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2 episode 6! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode, titled ‘Left with the Nose,’ opens with Mike McLusky visiting the office of the Warwick Group. He meets Wendy, the CEO, and discusses the situation of the Tent City inmates who were shifted to the Anchor Bay prison. Mike explains the situation surrounding Bunny and asks for a favor. Mike asks Wendy to get Bunny released from Anchor Bay in exchange for a favor from him. However, he explains that the DA is causing a hold-up in Bunny’s release. Wendy agrees to help speed up the process.

In Anchor Bay, Bunny’s sidekicks hang out with Big Hush and discuss Bunny’s solitary confinement after Luis’ death. However, an inmate attacks the group and creates a fiasco while the guards quietly watch. Mike calls Kareem and demands Bunny be released from solitary confinement. However, Kareem pleads that he has no full at Anchor Bay. Mike suspects that the Anchor Bay guards are causing the deaths of the new inmates to balance the numbers of brown and black inmates. Therefore, he instructs Kareem to find out who is calling the shots in Anchor Bay.

Elsewhere, Kyle struggles with his mental health and resorts to crafting sheds, but his actions worry Tracy. Mike, Ian, and Kyle meet Robert Sawyer, who explains that he is being investigated for his role in the prison riots. Robert is expecting legal action from the DA and could lose his job. However, Mike agrees to take care of the matter. Later, Kyle reveals that he stole Milo Sunter’s bearer bonds from the KPD evidence room. However, Mike is enraged at him as it could backfire and land them in trouble.

Kareem tells Mike that correctional officer Davidson is the shot-caller at Anchor Bay. Mike visits Davidson and asks him to release Bunny from solitary. However, when Davidson argues with Mike and attacks him, Kyle intervenes and brutally beats down Davidson. Mike meets Bunny at Anchor Bay and explains that he is working on having the latter released. However, Bunny is tired of Mike’s empty promises. At the Juvenile Center, Mariam McLusky meets Jacob, an inmate who requests Mike’s help in dealing with an issue inside the prison.

Mike tracks down DA Lockett and meets him during the latter’s meeting with Evelyn Foley. Mike demands that the DA hold up his end of the bargain and release Bunny and the Generals from prison. However, the DA refuses to comply and argues with Mike. Meanwhile, Bunny is freed from solitary and interacts with his gang and the other Generals at Anchor Bay. While Mike tries convincing the DA to release the Generals, Bunny formulates his plan.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 6 Ending: Who Bunny Killed the DA?

In the episode’s final act, Mike meets DA Lockett and tries to convince him to release Bunny and the other gang leaders. Mike argues that the DA’s office made a deal with the criminals, ensuring peace in Kingstown. However, if DA Lockett does not uphold his end of the bargain, the city could face turmoil. However, the DA argues that they now have the most influential criminals in Kingstown locked up. Therefore, he does not intend to release them and does not honor the initial agreement. As a result, Mike is enraged and threatens the DA with legal action.

Mike decides to pin the blame for Milo Sunter’s escape on the DA. However, if the DA frees Bunny and the other leaders, Mike will help the DA catch Milo. On the other hand, one of the gang leaders approaches Bunny in prison and offers to extend his resources for the Crips leader to make his play. Bunny is planning something that will trigger his release from prison and also gets some help from the other leaders. Meanwhile, it seems like Mike has made a deal with the DA that benefits both of them. Therefore, Bunny’s release is just a matter of time.

However, in a shocking twist, the episode’s final moments depict a mysterious shooter killing DA Lockett. Thus, Bunny taking matters into his own hands makes matters worse. The episode’s ending implies that Bunny had DA Lockett killed using his newfound resources. With the DA out of the way, Evelyn is likely to step up to the role. Thus, Mike can convince Evelyn to get the release letters signed. However, the DA’s death will be investigated and could be traced back to Bunny. Therefore, Bunny’s desperation not only foils Mike’s plan, it creates exponentially more trouble for Mike. However, viewers will have to stay tuned to see how Mike deals with the aftermath of the DA’s death.

Read More: Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained