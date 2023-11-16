Michael Fimognari to Direct Jingle Bell Heist Next; To be Shot in London

Michael Fimognari is set to direct the romantic movie ‘Jingle Bell Heist’ next. The movie is slated to start shooting in London, England, on an undisclosed date. Set during the festive peak, the romantic drama revolves around two strangers who unexpectedly unite to orchestrate a heist on one of New York’s iconic department stores. Their journey takes an unforeseen turn as love blossoms unintentionally amidst the holiday chaos between them.

Fimognari is a seasoned filmmaker known for his adept storytelling and visual finesse. He has made significant contributions to the film industry. The filmmaker is notably recognized for directing popular films such as ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ and its sequel ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever,’ in which he skillfully brought beloved romantic stories to life on screen. His directorial prowess and commitment to storytelling make him a prominent figure in the world of romantic cinema.

Fimognari also directed multiple episodes of Mike Flanagan’s shows ‘The Fall of the House of Usher‘ and ‘The Midnight Club.’ His credits as a cinematographer include famed projects such as ‘Midnight Mass,’ ‘Doctor Sleep,’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ The movie is penned by Abby McDonald and Katie Lovejoy, promising a collaborative effort that blends experience and fresh perspectives to deliver an engaging and compelling story. They are joined by Matt Kaplan and Aubrey Bendix, who produce the project.

Kaplan, an accomplished film producer, garnered recognition for his work in the realm of young adult films, most notably for producing the successful ‘To All the Boys’ film series. As the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment and former president of Awesomeness Films, Kaplan has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of contemporary cinema. Kaplan, Bendix, and Fimognari previously worked together in ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ and ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever,’ in which Bendix served as a co-producer.

London stands as the epicenter for the year’s most significant cinematic releases, hosting the production of major blockbusters that have captured global attention. Noteworthy among these projects is ‘Barbie,’ arguably the biggest commercial hit of the year. In addition, the English city is a significant filming location of ‘The Marvels‘ and the intense thriller ‘Locked In,’ solidifying its reputation as a major entertainment production center in the creation of strong and diverse cinematic experiences. The city’s iconic landmarks and dynamic atmosphere continue to attract filmmakers, contributing to the success and allure of these blockbuster productions.

