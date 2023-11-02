Liked Locked In? Here Are 8 Thriller Movies Just For You

In the film ‘Locked In,’ directed by Nour Wazzi and available on Netflix, audiences are invited into a world of gripping suspense and psychological turmoil. The story revolves around Lina, a newlywed woman who grapples with an unfulfilling marriage, largely due to her wealthy and ruthless mother-in-law, Katherine. Their escalating conflict ignites a series of intense and deadly events, including infidelity, betrayal, and murder, all of which culminate in a twisted love triangle that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. As the battle between Lina and Katherine unfolds, the film cleverly blurs the lines between victim and antagonist, leaving viewers to question the true motivations of each character. With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Famke Janssen, Rose Williams, Alex Hassell, Finn Cole, and Anna Friel, ‘Locked In’ offers a thrilling and immersive exploration of the complexities of human relationships, making it a must-watch for fans of suspenseful cinema, more of which is listed below.

8. Mother! (2017)

Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!‘ is a psychological horror film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a couple whose tranquil life is disrupted when uninvited guests descend upon their secluded home, sparking chaos and paranoia. Similar to ‘Locked In,’ ‘Mother!’ shows the disintegration of a seemingly idyllic relationship, spiraling into a nightmarish and unsettling descent into madness. Both films explore the dark undercurrents of human relationships, leading to intense and suspenseful narratives that keep viewers on edge, making ‘Mother!’ a thought-provoking choice for fans of psychological thrillers like ‘Locked In.’

7. Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

‘Sleeping with the Enemy,’ directed by Joseph Ruben, tells the story of a woman (played by Julia Roberts) trapped in an abusive marriage who fakes her own death to escape her controlling husband. This suspenseful thriller shares thematic similarities with ‘Locked In’ as it explores the complexities of toxic relationships, deceit, and the struggle for freedom. Both films showcase the psychological and emotional turmoil of their protagonists, creating intense narratives filled with suspense and unexpected twists. If you enjoyed the tension and intricate dynamics in ‘Locked In,’ ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’ offers a compelling tale of survival and empowerment, making it a recommended watch for fans of gripping psychological dramas.

6. Disobedience (2017)

‘Disobedience,’ directed by Sebastián Lelio, is an intense exploration of forbidden love and the clash of tradition and desire in a strict Orthodox Jewish community. It differs from the thriller elements of ‘Locked In,’ as it’s not a suspenseful movie but a poignant drama that dives into the complexities of infidelity. The film portrays the rekindling of a passionate romance between two women, played by Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, within a conservative setting, creating a poignant and thought-provoking narrative that challenges societal norms. While ‘Locked In’ embraces suspense, ‘Disobedience’ offers an emotionally charged journey into the consequences of forbidden love, making it a compelling choice for those seeking an intense exploration of infidelity within a more contemplative context.

5. Fatal Attraction (1987)

In Adrian Lyne’s ‘Fatal Attraction,’ an electrifying thriller, a married man’s affair spirals into a gripping nightmare with catastrophic fallout. Michael Douglas takes the lead as Dan, who finds himself ensnared in a web of obsession meticulously spun by Glenn Close’s character, Alex. Much like ‘Locked In,’ this film unravels the intricate layers of relationships and the harrowing aftermath of infidelity. ‘Fatal Attraction’ is an unmissable cinematic journey, punctuated by its relentless suspense and outstanding performances, rolling into themes of all-consuming obsession and the treacherous paths it can lead us down, ensuring a thrilling and unsettling viewing experience for fans of ‘Locked In.’

4. The Girl on the Train (2016)

In Tate Taylor’s ‘The Girl on the Train,’ a spellbinding mystery-thriller adapted from Paula Hawkins’ gripping novel, Emily Blunt steps into the shoes of Rachel Watson, a tormented woman embroiled in a complex narrative of secrets, lies, and a perplexing missing person’s case. This intense tale of unraveling mysteries shares a kinship with the enigmatic storytelling found in ‘Locked In,’ as it peels back the layers of its characters’ lives, blurring lines between reality and illusion. For those who relished the suspense and psychological depth of ‘Locked In,’ ‘The Girl on the Train’ offers an equally captivating, edge-of-your-seat experience that will leave you spellbound.

3. Unfaithful (2002)

‘Unfaithful,’ directed by Adrian Lyne, is a gripping drama that brings to light the complexities of infidelity and its far-reaching consequences. Diane Lane stars as a married woman who embarks on a passionate affair, leading to a series of devastating events. Much like ‘Locked In,’ the film skillfully explores the darker shades of relationships, showcasing the moral dilemmas and emotional turmoil faced by its characters. If you enjoyed the intense exploration of betrayal and complex human emotions in ‘Locked In,’ ‘Unfaithful’ offers a similarly engrossing narrative, urging viewers to confront the complexities of desire and the devastating aftermath of impulsive choices

2. The Gift (2015)

In Joel Edgerton’s ‘The Gift,’ a seemingly ordinary encounter between a married couple, portrayed by Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall, and a cryptic figure from the husband’s past, played by Edgerton himself, rapidly spirals into a chilling tale of buried secrets and psychological warfare. The film masterfully weaves a narrative of obsession, manipulation, and the eerie unpredictability of human connections, crafting an intensely riveting experience that will leave you guessing until the very end. Both ‘The Gift’ and ‘Locked In’ are psychological thrillers that skillfully explore the unsettling dynamics of human relationships. They share common ground in their themes of hidden secrets, manipulation, and the blurred line between victim and antagonist, offering audiences a gripping and suspenseful journey into the darker aspects of human behavior.

1. Notes on a Scandal (2006)

‘Notes on a Scandal,’ directed by Richard Eyre, is a mesmerizing psychological drama that beckons fans of ‘Locked In’ into a world of twisted alliances and hidden motives. The film stars Judi Dench as Barbara Covett, a lonely schoolteacher who becomes infatuated with her younger colleague, played by Cate Blanchett. As their lives become entangled in a web of secrets and manipulation, “Notes on a Scandal” mirrors the intense character dynamics and emotional intricacies found in ‘Locked In.’ Dench’s haunting performance and the film’s gripping narrative make it a riveting watch, drawing viewers into the depths of obsession and betrayal. If you were hypnotized by the suspense and psychological depth of ‘Locked In,’ this film promises an equally engrossing experience that will leave you spellbound.

