A remake of Peter Chelsom’s 2001 cult classic rom-com of the same name starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, ‘Serendipity’ will enter production in New York in February 2027 and continue till April the same year. Marc Klein wrote the script, with Michael Showalter roped in to direct. Milo Manheim has joined the cast, along with Whitney Peak and Stephen Kalyn, though we have yet to receive any info about the characters they will play.

The original movie centers on a couple of strangers who fall for each other on Christmas night in New York, despite being engaged to others. Separated, their potential future together remains unresolved-until, seven years later, each begins searching for the other.

Milo Manheim, known for playing Joseph in ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ and Ryan in the slasher movie ‘Thanksgiving,’ recently gained showbiz traction after being cast as Flynn Rider in the upcoming live-action version of Disney’s ‘Tangled,’ which will be released on March 31, 2028. His fans know him as Zed from Disney Channel’s ‘Zombies’ movies, Nico in ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,’ and Pierce in the sitcom ‘American Housewife.’

Whitney Peak played Judith Blackwood in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and Zoya Lott in HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl,’ two performances she received acclaim for. As far as movies are concerned, she has starred in ‘Molly’s Game,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Eye for an Eye,’ ‘Thrash,’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’ We will next see her in Frankie Shaw’s ‘4 Kids Walk Into a Bank,’ based on Matthew Rosenberg’s comic series, and ‘Miami Vice ’85,’ featuring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

Stephen Kalyn played Dean DiLaurentis in ‘Off Campus,’ which earned him a lot of praise. We also saw him as Greg in ‘Gen V’ and Young Logan in ‘Motorheads.’ Feature films he has starred in include ‘Paying for It,’ ‘Out Standing,’ and ‘Whistle.’

Michael Showalter has directed a string of movies in the rom-com genre, including ‘The Big Sick,’ ‘The Lovebirds,’ ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘The Idea of You,’ ‘Oh. What. Fun.,’ and most recently, ‘Verity.’

Read More: Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ Series Starts Filming in LA in January 2027