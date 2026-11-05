Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ Series Starts Filming in LA in January 2027

Paramount’s ‘Clueless’ sequel series is finally heading into production, with filming slated to take place in Los Angeles between January 11 and April 1, 2027. Alicia Silverstone, who starred as the protagonist, Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz, in the cult classic teen comedy feature, will reprise her role. The Paramount+ limited series is penned by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss.

The story picks up 30 years after the original film. Cher Horowitz (Silverstone) has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood- that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel “clueless” all over again. As Cher and her daughter Maddie navigate their changing dynamic, they face parallel growing pains in love and friendship, with Cher coming of age in midlife just as Maddie comes of age as a teenager. It remains to be seen who is cast as Maddie.

Alicia Silverstone is one of the most popular actresses of the 90s, with movies like ‘The Crush,’ which won her MTV Award for the Most Desirable Female, ‘Clueless,’ which earned her several awards including that of Best Breakthrough Performer by the National Board of Review, ‘Batman & Robin,’ ‘Excess Baggage,’ and ‘Blast from the Past,’ to her credit. Her recent roles include Kate Holden in the Netflix Holiday rom-com ‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas,’ divorce lawyer Fiona Fox in Acorn TV’s ‘Irish Blood,’ Sandy in Yorgos Lanthimos’s sci-fi comedy ‘Bugonia,’ and Sophie in Justin Kelly’s erotic thriller ‘Pretty Thing.’

We will next see Silverstone in Benny Safdie’s fantasy adventure movie ‘Lizard Music,’ also starring Dwayne Johnson and Regina Hall, with voices by Rachel McAdams, David Krumholtz, Colman Domingo, and Jeff Goldblum. The movie has wrapped filming and will be released on December 25, 2027.

Read More: Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’ Starts Filming in New York and New Jersey in July 2027