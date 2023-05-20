Missing: Are June and Grace Allen Based on Real People?

‘Missing’ is a thriller film told through the use of screens that follows the story of June Allen, a teenager searching for her missing mother, Grace Allen. The film is written and directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson and marks their feature film directorial debut. The narrative revolves around a scintillating kidnapping case as a teenager races against time to find her mother. As a result, the emotional stakes escalate as the narrative progresses, giving viewers a look at a premise that seems ripped straight from newspaper headlines. Naturally, viewers must wonder if June and Grace Allen are based on real people. In that case, here is everything you need to know about June and Grace from ‘Missing.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Plays June and Grace Allen?

June and Grace Allen are the main characters of ‘Missing.’ Grace is a single mother raising her teenage daughter, June, by herself after June’s father, James, supposedly died from a brain tumor years ago. However, when Grace goes on a trip to Colombia with her new boyfriend, Kevin, things take a dark turn as she never returns. The bond between June and Grace forms the movie’s emotional core, while June’s search for Grace is the primary conflict.

In the movie, Storm Reid stars as June Allen, a teenager who searches for her missing mother. Reid made her screen debut in 2012, appearing in the television film ‘A Cross To Bear.’ She rose to prominence with her performance as Emily in the 2013 Academy Award-winning film ‘12 Years a Slave.’ However, Reid is arguably best known for playing Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Rue (Zendaya), in the teen drama series ‘Euphoria.’ Child actress Ava Zaria Lee appears as Young June in ‘Missing.’ In the film, actress Nia Long plays the role of June’s mother, Grace Allen. Long began her acting career in 1986, rising to prominence with her work in black cinema. She is known for her performances in films such as ‘Made in America,’ ‘The Best Man,’ and ‘You People.’

Are June and Grace Allen Based on Real People?

No, June and Grace Allen are not based on real people. The film is based on a fictional concept from Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty which was turned into a screenplay by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. Although the movie features true rime elements and an online investigation unfolding through various screens, the story itself is not based on any real indents. Hence, June and Grace are fictional characters designed to propel the thriller’s narrative forward. June is introduced as an archetypical stubborn teenager who is distanced from her mother, Grace. On the other hand, Grace is a loving but overprotective single mother who worries about her daughter’s safety.

As a result, the story pulls the rug from under the viewers when the protective mother goes missing, and the inexperienced teenage daughter is tasked with finding her. “June is a typical teenager, and she doesn’t really know what’s going on, so I think I just tried to channel that energy as much as possible,’ Reid told Collider about her character during a 2023 interview. Ultimately, June and Grace Allen are a fictional pair of mother and daughter, and their universally relatable allows the audience to invest in the narrative’s stakes, leading to an enthralling investigative experience. Consequently, the film also comments on the sensationalization of real-life tragedies in the true crime content creation prevalent in the age of social media and streaming services.

