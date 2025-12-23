12 Best Movies Like Die Hard on Netflix

‘Die Hard’ is the story of John McClane (Bruce Willis), a cop from New York, who visits LA to spend time with his emotionally distant wife, Holly Gennaro (Bonnie Bedelia). He goes to a party at the Nakatomi Plaza, where his spouse works for the Nakatomi Corporation, hoping to rebuild their bond. What starts as an awkward social experience for John soon turns into a wild night when terrorist Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and his team infiltrate the building. As the terrorists take the party guests, including Holly, hostage, it is up to John to put his cop and combat skills to the test.

Finding himself isolated from the rest of the party, John must counter all the terrorists in order to rescue his wife and the others. However, when there is a battle of egos between John and Hans, the chaos of the scenario gets more intense. Directed by John McTiernan and based on Roderick Thorp’s novel ‘Nothing Lasts Forever,’ the action film is a wild ride of thrills. These movies on Netflix, like ‘Die Hard,’ will give you an adrenaline rush with their epic visuals and action sequences, as the characters face great dangers.

12. Wheelman (2017)

‘Wheelman’ centers on the protagonist, known simply as “Wheelman” (Frank Grillo). He suffers betrayal after the successful execution of a bank heist. Utilizing his exceptional driving abilities, the driver fights against unexpected threats and intriguing opponents to protect his daughter, Katie (Caitlin Carmichael), and his ex-wife, Jessica (Wendy Moniz), who become pawns in a larger game. As the Wheelman navigates the dangers and moral complexities of a criminal life while simultaneously trying to uncover his betrayer, he seeks a path of redemption. Directed by Jeremy Rush, Netflix’s action thriller film, like ‘Die Hard,’ is the struggle of one hero against multiple threats. The idea of a skilled professional fighting against criminals connects the films spiritually. You can watch the film here.

11. Carry-On (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Carry-On’ tells the story of Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), who works as a security man for the TSA at the LAX airport. He lives a mundane life with his girlfriend, Nora Parisi (Sofia Carson), who also works at the same airport. During a busy Christmas Eve, he suddenly gets a call from a stranger (Jason Bateman), who orders him to carry out certain actions, failing which he will be targeted. The stranger commands Ethan to let a package slip past security, and earn the safety of his girlfriend in the process.

As the chaos becomes pronounced, Ethan must carefully tread between skill and discretion as he tries to save lives and also apprehend his blackmailer. The action thriller movie, helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, bears a strong resemblance to ‘Die Hard’ due to its setting in a single location, the ego battle between the two main opponents, and the similarities between John and Ethan. The riveting tale can be witnessed on Netflix.

10. Aftermath (2024)

Helmed by Patrick Lussier, ‘Aftermath’ is the tale of Eric Daniels (Dylan Sprouse), a former military man, challenged by emotional and psychological issues of trauma after returning from war. He and his teenage sister, Madeleine Daniels (Megan Stott), are trapped on Boston’s Tobin Memorial Bridge following a bomb explosion. He realizes that he must utilize his skills and training to save his sister and the other hostages from a group of revolutionary former military contractors who are heavily armed and vengeful. As the radical group takes hold of the bridge, only Eric stands between them and total destruction. The action movie, akin to ‘Die Hard,’ focuses on one man’s battle against several dangerous individuals to save a loved one, which adds to the narrative’s intensity. You can enjoy the film here.

9. Interceptor (2022)

‘Interceptor,’ Netflix’s Australian-American action thriller film, deals with Captain J.J. Collins (Elsa Pataky) of the US Army. Fired from the Pentagon, she commands a remote nuclear missile interceptor base in the Pacific Ocean. When a planned and surprising attack threatens her facility, Collins must use her combat skills to confront Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer, and his mercenaries. Collins realizes that she is the only one who can stop the dangerous plans of the attackers before the clock runs out. The Matthew Reilly directorial, due to its depiction of one character facing the threats of multiple attackers in a claustrophobic setting, bears a resemblance to ‘Die Hard.’ The wild ride is available to stream on Netflix.

8. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan’ or ‘SAS: Red Notice’ follows Tom Buckingham (Sam Heughan), an anti-terrorism officer whose romantic trip to Paris is interrupted. While proposing to his girlfriend, Dr. Sophie Hart (Hannah John-Kamen), deep beneath the English Channel, his train is hijacked by a group of highly trained criminals in this action thriller film based on Andy McNab’s eponymous novel. Led by Grace Lewis (Ruby Rose), the assailants threaten to expose the British government’s most sensitive secrets unless their ransom demands are met.

Tom is the only person who can save Sophie and the other passengers before Grace fulfills her threats. Directed by Magnus Martens, the British film is complementary to ‘Die Hard’ due to the challenges faced by Tom, which are similar to the threats confronting John McClane. The aspect of saving a romantic partner also deepens the connection between the two films. Tom’s intriguing journey can be viewed here.

7. Blood Red Sky (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Blood Red Sky’ or ‘Transatlantic 473’ chronicles the life of Nadja (Peri Baumeister), a woman with a mysterious medical condition, who is on a transatlantic overnight flight with her son, Elias (Carl Koch). The flight is hijacked by a group of terrorists led by Berg (Dominic Purcell), which includes the copilot Bastian Buchner (Kai Ivo Baulitz) and flight attendant Eightball (Alexander Scheer). When one of the attackers kills Nadja, they seize complete control of the plane.

However, Nadja subsequently resurrects, transforming into a vampire-like creature determined to protect her son at any cost. Directed by Peter Thorwarth, the British-German film is an intriguing story of violence and survival. These themes and the commonalities in the objectives of Nadja in the movie and John in ‘Die Hard,’ make the folks complementary. The action-horror movie is available on Netflix.

6. Extraction 2 (2023)

‘Extraction 2’ or ‘Extraction II,’ an action movie, is the tale of Tyler Rake, a dangerous mercenary and private operative (Chris Hemsworth), who springs back into action after a deadly task in Bangladesh. In the Sam Hargrave directorial, he agrees to carry out a dangerous mission, which requires him to liberate the family members of Davit Radiani (Tornike Bziava), a criminal who is currently incarcerated. As the enemies converge on him to ruin the mission, he ups the ante in destructive ways to counter them in the narrative based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad.’

In this sequel to ‘Extraction,’ the mission faces a risk of failure, due to which Tyler must go above and beyond his capabilities to bring an end to Davit’s empire. On the lines of ‘Die Hard,’ it features a single man facing multiple adversaries in intense ways, while trying to save others. The fast-paced visuals of the films also deepen their connection. Tyler’s skills can be watched here.

5. The Night Comes For Us (2018)

Netflix’s ‘The Night Comes For Us’ is about Ito (Joe Taslim), who is one of six elite enforcers for the South East Asian Triad, known as the Six Seas. During one of his crime missions, he notices an innocent young girl becoming the victim of his violence, which prompts him to question his own actions. As he decides to quit this violent life and start fresh, he is caught amidst a treacherous and violent insurrection within his crime family.

Ito, surrounded by enemies, must find the courage to unleash his violent side one last time to earn his freedom. When his destiny crosses with a former gang member named Arian (Iko Uwais), it leads to more chaos in the power struggle. The Indonesian action film, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, reflects ‘Die Hard’ as Ito gets stuck in dangerous and narrow spaces while fighting for his life, as John McClane does. The movie is available on Netflix.

4. Trigger Warning (2024)

Directed by Mouly Surya, Netflix’s ‘Trigger Warning’ tells the story of Parker (Jessica Alba), a special forces commando who is forced to return to her hometown in New Mexico, owing to the demise of her father. As he lays her dad to rest, she reconnects with her loved ones in the region. When she starts doubting that her father probably didn’t die accidentally, she begins investigating the case on her own. However, her actions trigger local individuals, who hide dangerous secrets. She utilizes her combat skills to face her enemies, who are trying to keep their power intact in unsettling ways. The action thriller movie, akin to ‘Die Hard,’ places the lone-wolf main character in the middle of existential threats and skilled assassins, where every move and every single bullet matters. The film can be enjoyed here.

3. Sentinelle (2021)

‘Sentinelle’ is Netflix’s French action drama film that centers on Klara (Olga Kurylenko), a highly trained French soldier, who is transferred home after a traumatic deployment to Syria. She struggles to adjust to her family life, even as her mother Maria (WAntonia Malinova) and her sister Tania (Marilyn Lima) support her. She visits a club party with her sister, after which Tania is found raped the next day. As Klara investigates the case, she finds out that the man responsible is Yvan Kadnikov (Andrey Gorlenko), who is the son of Leonod Kadnikov (Michel Nabokoff), a dangerous and influential man.

Realizing that her sister deserves justice, she single-handedly sets out to target the Kadnikov family with her combat skills. The Julien Leclercq directorial, like ‘Die Hard,’ is a story of redemption and violent justice told through the actions of a single individual courageous enough to take on numerous attackers. Klara’s mission is streaming on Netflix.

2. Rebel Ridge (2024)

‘Rebel Ridge,’ directed by Jeremy Saulnier, explores the actions of a former Marine named Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre). He cycles to a small town with a bag of cash to facilitate the bail of his cousin. On the way to the town, his cycle is struck carelessly by a cop, who, along with his partner, seizes the money wrongfully. This event places Terry against local Police Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his ruthless and corrupt officers. As Terry tries to negotiate a deal and live his life again, he realizes that the cops are more stubborn than he imagined. What starts as a conversation escalates into a violent conflict between the former Marine and the cops.

With the help of local woman Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry hopes to accomplish his objectives and ensure justice. The actions of Terry in Netflix’s action thriller film connect the character to John McClane in ‘Die Hard.’ Both main characters stand alone against larger groups of dangerous individuals, who are trigger-happy. In the stories, the element of survival and the adrenaline-fueled visuals play a pivotal role. The story unfolds here.

1. Lou (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Lou’ navigates the life of Lou Adell (Allison Janney), a mysterious aging woman with experience in handling dangerous situations through her combat skills acquired in the past. She accidentally crosses paths with a mother named Hannah Dawson (Jurnee Smollett) and her daughter Vee Dawson (Ridley Asha Bateman). When Vee is kidnapped by a mysterious man during a storm, Hannah is desperate to find her before time runs out. This prompts Lou to spring back into action and save Vee by teaming up with Hannah. As Lou and Hannah traverse the dangers of the wilderness, dark secrets lurk in the background, which may prove to be consequential.

Lou can only place her trust in her skills and brilliance to ensure that no innocent life is lost. Directed by Anna Foerster, the crime thriller movie, akin to ‘Die Hard,’ is about a brave individual facing seemingly insurmountable odds to rescue innocent people. Despite the differences in the plot elements, the journeys undertaken by Lou and John McClane connect them on a spiritual level. The movie can be enjoyed on Netflix.

