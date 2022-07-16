7 Movies Like Disney’s Zombies You Must See

Directed by Paul Hoen, ‘Zombies’ is a fantasy musical movie that is based on David Light & Joseph Raso’s ‘Zombies & Cheerleaders.’ The 2018 movie is set in Seabrook, where half the residents were turned into zombies fifty years before the events in the film. Thanks to specially created bracelets, the zombies can control their hunger for brains. The movie starts when the high school students from Zombietown transfer to the human high school called Seabrook High.

The protagonist is a teen zombie named Zed, who is passionate about football and hopes to be on the school’s team for the game. He strikes up a friendship with a human cheerleader named Addison, which soon turns into a romantic relationship. However, not everyone is happy about the two getting together. The film even has two sequels, ‘Zombies 2’ and ‘Zombies 3.’ If you liked the musical zombie movie and are interested in more films in the genre, then these 7 movies are for you. You can watch most of these films similar to ‘Zombies’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Beastly (2011)

Based on Alex Flinn’s eponymous 2007 novel, ‘Beastly’ is the modern-day adaptation of the classic fairytale ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Kyle Kingson (Alex Pettyfer) is a rich high schooler who is transformed into a hairless and heavily tattooed version of himself. The transformation is a result of Kyle bullying a girl who is secretly a witch. Soon, Kyle finds himself falling for Lindy Taylor (Vanessa Hudgens), who might be his only hope of breaking the curse. The supernatural elements mixed with high school drama in this movie make it a good alternative to ‘Zombies.’

6. Warm Bodies (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Levine, ‘Warm Bodies‘ is set in a post-apocalyptic world that is populated by zombies. Eight years after the day of the apocalypse, a zombie named R comes across a human girl named Julie Grigio. While the zombies and humans fight each other, R realizes that the sight of Julie makes his dead heart beat again. The discovery makes R protective of Julie, and the zombie becomes curious about his growing humanity. The Nicholas Hoult starrer combines the elements of comedy and romance beautifully in a world run over by zombies and will surely interest the fans of ‘Zombies.’

5. Beautiful Creatures (2013)

‘Beautiful Creatures’ revolves around a teenage boy named Ethan Wate who keeps dreaming about a girl he has never seen before. When a girl who looks eerily similar to the one in Ethan’s dream joins his school, things take an unexpected turn. The gothic movie is inspired by the eponymous 2009 novel by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl. Just like ‘Zombies 3,’ the Alice Englert starrer combines fantasy and teenage romance into an entertaining journey. While not as lighthearted as the Disney film, we are sure that the fans of the zombie movie will enjoy the unique tale of Ethan Wate.

4. The Craft (1996)

Sarah Bailey starts her new school in Los Angeles, California, and quickly forms a bond with a strange group of girls who are considered outcasts by other students. Some even claim that the girls are witches. As the school year continues, the girls indeed dabble in supernatural magical powers, though the results might not be all flowers and roses. The supernatural horror film stars Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. If you liked the fantasy elements of ‘Zombies 3’ and are looking for something similar, then ‘The Craft’ might be what you need.

3. Vampire Academy (2014)

Like most films on this list, ‘Vampire Academy’ is also inspired by a novel, specifically Richelle Mead’s eponymous 2007 book. The movie revolves around Rose Hathaway, a half-human and half-vampire student at St. Vladimir’s Academy who is training to be a guardian. Her best friend Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir is a vampire princess. The two girls find themselves in the middle of a murky plot and try their best to foil the enemy’s plans. The movie combines some of the best elements from the supernatural and high school genre to present an enthralling story that will surely keep you entertained if you like ‘Zombies 3.’

2. Twilight (2008)

We cannot talk about fantasy and high school together without mentioning ‘Twilight.’ The movie follows the life of a high school girl named Bella Swan. Her life is forever changed after meeting Edward Cullen, a vampire who hails from a family of animal-consuming vampires. The adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s eponymous 2005 novel is one of the most popular teen movies with a die-hard fan following. If you liked ‘Zombies 3,’ then ‘Twilight’ is one movie you cannot miss out on, even though the vampire movie may not be as musical as the Disney one.

1. Descendants (2015)

Topping the list is another Disney fantasy musical movie called ‘Descendants.’ The film follows four teenage children of well-known Disney villains who have always lived in the Isle of the Lost after their parents were banished there by Belle and Beast. However, Ben, the son of the two monarchs, decides to give the children a chance to find their path in the kingdom of Auradon. While the four make their way to Auradon Preparatory, Maleficinet asks the teenagers to help her conquer Auradon. With plenty of color, music, and magic, ‘Descendants’ is certainly the best alternative for those who have finished watching ‘Zombies.’

Read More: Where Was Disney’s Zombies Filmed?