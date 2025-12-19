10 Movies Like Home Alone on Netflix

Directed by Chris Columbus, ‘Home Alone’ is the story of a young boy named Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin). As his numerous family members go on a trip to France, they mistakenly leave him behind. Finding himself alone at his house, he is overjoyed at the kind of freedom he enjoys, without the interference of adults. His holiday becomes chaotic when Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Pesci), a duo known as the ‘Wet Bandits,’ target Kevin’s neighborhood to commit burglaries in empty houses. When the paths of Kevin and the robbers cross, it leads to utter confusion, hilarious moments, and a house-based battle for the ages.

With his intellect at his disposal, the young boy must figure out how to counter the thieves and save the spirit of Christmas, even as he waits for the return of his family. The Christmas comedy film is a heartwarming exploration of love, courage, loyalty, and childhood. These films on Netflix, similar to ‘Home Alone,’ intricately capture the essence of childhood and Christmas.

10. Yes Day (2021)

In Netflix’s ‘Yes Day,’ Carlos (Édgar Ramirez) and Allison Torres (Jennifer Garner), a married couple, develop a strict policy of refusal with their kids Katie (Jenna Ortega), Nando (Julian Lerner), and Ellie (Everly Carganilla). They become controlling parents, which annoys their kids, especially Katie. Due to the influence of guidance counseling and the feelings of their kids, the parents decide to give them a day of complete freedom. The adults agree to accept every demand of the children, which leads to chaos and confusion.

Helmed by Miguel Arteta, the comedy film, based on the eponymous children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, is an exploration of fun and festivities. On the lines of ‘Home Alone,’ it deals with the innocence of childhood, the art of parenting, the idea of family, and the value of happiness. You can view it here.

9. Family Switch (2023)

Directed by McG, ‘Family Switch’ centers on Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill Walker (Ed Helms), who are the heads of the Walker family. Their kids, CC (Emma Myers), Wyatt (Brady Noon), and Miles, along with the parents, experience a body-switching event at the Griffith Park Planetarium. Jess’s and CC’s minds mutually switch, and so do Bill and Wyatt’s. As the line between adulthood and teenage disappears due to a seemingly cosmic phenomenon, the transformed family members must learn to understand the feelings of different stages of life, which is both a physical and mental experience.

As the family members handle the situation, their relationships are at stake. Netflix’s comedy film, based on the children’s book ‘Bedtime for Mommy’ by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, is a nuanced depiction of the complexities of familial bonds. The exploration of parent-child relationships, childhood, and the spirit of family connects to Kevin’s experiences in ‘Home Alone.’ The lives of the Walkers can be witnessed on Netflix.

8. The Willoughbys (2020)

Based on Lois Lowry’s eponymous book, ‘The Willoughbys’ revolves around the lives of Willoughby siblings Tim, Jane, and twins named Barnaby. They are neglected and ultimately abandoned by their parents, which leaves them with no hope. They come up with a plan to find new guardians by deliberately sending their parents on a vacation, where they can potentially disappear. Due to their homelessness, the kids are forced to consider such plans, as they no longer feel life to be meaningful. However, everything must go right for their plan to work. Directed by Kris Pearn, Cory Evans, and Rob Lodermeier, the animated comedy film is a navigation of familial values. It shares the spirit of ‘Home Alone,’ as it focuses on the experiences of kids, the need for love, and the real meaning of family. It can be watched here.

7. Rim of the World (2019)

Netflix’s ‘Rim of the World’ follows Alex (Jack Gore), ZhenZhen (Miya Cech), Dariush (Benjamin Flores Jr.), and Gabriel (Alessio Scalzotto). They attend a summer camp for some fun and adventure. While they expect this to be a simple childhood experience, things take a turn. They find themselves in an extraordinary predicament as extraterrestrial beings invade the planet. When they are entrusted with the safety of a mysterious key, they must save the world by banding together and gaining the courage to face difficult situations.

As they deal with the ordeal, the chaos becomes more pronounced, pushing them to the edge of their survival and combat skills in the McG directorial. The science fiction movie, like ‘Home Alone,’ intricately captures the essence of childhood, the art of growing up, and children facing danger. You can enjoy the movie here.

6. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

In ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis) Pierce try to capture Santa Claus on video. They are ordered to stay at home by their mother, Claire (Kimberly Williams-Paisley). When they unexpectedly run into Santa Claus (Kurt Russell), they go on a lifetime adventure of fun and action as the snow signals the arrival of Christmas. When Santa says that many kids in the world will not be able to get gifts, the siblings team with him to save the spirit of the festival by finding the Elves. Helmed by Clay Kaytis, Netflix’s comedy-drama film captures the essence of ‘Home Alone’ as it deals with the innocence of children, the value of Christmas, and the nuances of growing up in the world. The movie is available on Netflix.

5. We Can Be Heroes (2020)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, ‘We Can Be Heroes’ is the tale of Missy Moreno (YaYa Gosselin), the daughter of a superhero named Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Her seemingly idyllic life is disrupted when an extraterrestrial invasion leads to the kidnapping of her father. She and her fellow superkids, including Wheels (Andy Walken) and others, are escorted to a facility where they can hope to stay safe. When they realize that they can probably contribute more to the world by using their awesome powers, they devise a plan to escape the safe house and spring into action.

They intend to save their superhero parents and the world by racing against the clock and countering unexpected odds. Netflix’s superhero adventure film sheds light on the possibilities of childhood, the power of unity, and the idea of family, which are issues that Kevin counters in ‘Home Alone.’ The kids’ journeys can be watched on Netflix.

4. Alien Xmas (2020)

‘Alien Xmas’ chronicles the planned invasion of Earth by a race of aliens. The animated comedy film focuses on a strange alien known only as X, who could possibly have the power to save the world from extraterrestrial threats. When the race of aliens named Klepts tries to steal Earth’s gravity, X must team up with human beings to save the world and the spirit of Christmas. Overwhelmed by the kindness seen on Earth, X discovers a new side of himself that goes beyond domination and expansion of territory.

The involvement of Santa also plays a vital role in the story. Directed by Stephen Chiodo and based on his eponymous book co-written with Jim Strain, the movie is an emotional story of connection. Akin to ‘Home Alone,’ it talks about kindness, festive spirit, and the discovery of the meaning of life through an innocent character. You can witness the drama here.

3. Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ deals with the journey of siblings Tony Tango-Torrez (Connor Esterson) and Patty Tango-Torrez (Everly Carganilla). They are the kids of Terrence Tango (Zachary Levi) and Nora Torrez (Gina Rodriguez), who are spies. The kids unknowingly help a dangerous game developer create a virus of deadly consequences for the planet. This allows him to control technology and establish dominance over others. As the kids are escorted to a safe house by people who know their parents, they must find the spy talents within themselves to save their parents and the world at large.

With increasing threats, the family must work together and go beyond their insecurities. A sequel to the film ‘Spy Kids: All the Time in the World,’ the Robert Rodriguez directorial is an examination of familial bonds. The action comedy film, like ‘Home Alone,’ is about kids fighting unparalleled dangers, their relationship with their parents, and their journey of self-discovery. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

2. The Sleepover (2020)

‘The Sleepover,’ an action comedy film, directed by Trish Sie, centers on the lives of siblings Clancy Flinch (Sadie Stanley) and Kevin Flinch (Maxwell Simkins). They witness the kidnapping of their parents, Margot (Malin Åkerman) and Ron (Ken Marino), by unknown individuals in the night. In the Netflix film, the incident leaves them clueless about their ordeal. When they find a necklace left behind by their mother, they find out that she was a thief in the past. They take the family car and drive off to danger to save their parents.

As Margot is tasked by the kidnappers to execute a seemingly impossible theft, it is up to the children to save the day during the course of an adventurous night of uncertainties. Like Kevin in ‘Home Alone,’ Clancy and her brother must learn the value of family and relationships while also dealing with the dangers they encounter. The visual choices and vibes of the films connect them on a spiritual level. The wild ride can be viewed on Netflix.

1. Christmas Break-In (2018)

Helmed by Michael Kampa, ‘Christmas Break-In’ is the tale of Izzy Rush (Cameron Seely), a nine-year-old girl. She lives a happy life and shares a special bond with the school janitor, Ray (Danny Glover). Izzy is ignored by her parents, Heather Rush (Denise Richards) and Pete Rush (Sean O’Bryan), due to their own busy schedules, which makes her emotionally vulnerable. When robbers in the area take Ray hostage and ruin the spirit of Christmas, she must do everything in her power to save the day. As the thieves take shelter in the school, they don’t expect the little girl to set traps and tricks for them.

The battle between the girl and the robbers becomes increasingly chaotic as the festive season approaches. The journey of Izzy in the film bears a strong resemblance to Kevin’s path of self-discovery in ‘Home Alone.’ Both characters must deal with robbers much bigger than themselves to save the night, while also thinking about their relationship with their parents. The two films also feature similarities in terms of visual styles. Izzy’s adventure can be witnessed here.

