12 Movies Like Interstellar on Netflix Right Now

Brought to life by the maestro Christopher Nolan, ‘Interstellar’ is a sci-fi space drama film set in 2067, a dystopian future in which Earth is dying, crops are failing, and dust is making human life unsustainable. At the center of the story is Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former trained astronaut who is now a simple farmer living with his father-in-law, son, and Murphy (Jessica Chastain), his beloved daughter. After discovering gravitational anomalies, Cooper and Murphy are accidentally led to a secret NASA facility. The father and daughter are informed by Professor John Brand (Michael Caine) that NASA is sending a team of astronauts through a wormhole to a different galaxy to determine whether one of three possible planets can sustain life and serve as humanity’s new home.

Though it is heartbreaking to leave his daughter, Cooper agrees to travel with Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway) and others aboard the spacecraft Endurance to complete this mission before time runs out for Earth and its people. Separated by time, space, gravity, wormholes, and strange phenomena, Cooper’s only driving force is to reunite with Murphy, the one he loves the most, at any cost, even if it means transcending the known laws of physics and relativity. Recognized as a genre-defying work of art, the emotionally poignant movie is often considered one of Nolan’s finest. If the themes, stakes, and the visual style of the narrative appealed to you, these movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Interstellar,’ offer mind-bending concepts, characters, and worlds.

12. Paradise (2023)

‘Paradise’ unfolds in a near future where the biotech company AEON has transformed society through a revolutionary technology that allows people to transfer years of their lifespan to others. Directed by Boris Kunz, the German sci-fi thriller film follows Max (Kostja Ullmann), an employee of AEON, whose life is turned upside down when his wife, Elena (Marlene Tanczik), is forced to surrender 40 years of her life to settle an insurance debt.

The husband becomes determined to recover the years she lost and finds out that the company’s CEO has a personal interest in Elena. Eventually, Max and Elena are drawn into a dangerous pursuit and forced to confront the moral consequences of their choices. Akin to ‘Interstellar,’ the narrative meaningfully blends science fiction elements, advanced technologies, dystopian settings, and familial emotions, crafting a unique experience. Watch it on Netflix.

11. ARQ (2016)

‘ARQ’ follows engineer Renton (Robbie Amell), who becomes trapped inside a laboratory with Hannah (Rachael Taylor) when a group of masked home intruders storms the building in search of a groundbreaking energy device known as ARQ. The story unfolds in a dystopian future where the world’s oil reserves have been depleted, sparking a relentless conflict between powerful entities. The ARQ device has a side effect, trapping everyone inside a repeating time loop that forces them to relive the deadly home invasion again and again. As each cycle continues, Renton and Hannah must uncover the truth, protect the machine, and find a way to escape the loop before time runs out. Penned and crafted by Tony Elliott, the movie plays with time, consequences, energy crisis, choices, and the future, much like ‘Interstellar.’ It is available here.

10. The Adam Project (2022)

Shaped by the vision of Shawn Levy, ‘The Adam Project’ is a sci-fi action film that follows 12-year-old Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), who is still struggling to cope with the sudden loss of his father. His life changes unexpectedly when he discovers a wounded pilot hiding in his garage and learns that the stranger is his future self (Ryan Reynolds), who has traveled back in time on a critical mission. Forced to work together despite their clashing personalities, the younger and older Adam journey further into the past in search of their father (Mark Ruffalo), hoping to correct events that could determine the fate of the future.

As they race to stop a powerful figure from exploiting time travel and threatening the world, the two Adams are also given a chance to confront their grief and heal the emotional wounds left by their father’s death. The parent-child bond and all its complexities are the very core of the story, much like the world of ‘Interstellar.’ Along with the themes, the futuristic setting and the technological elements connect the two movies on a deeper level. The journey unfolds here.

9. Jung_E (2023)

‘Jung_E’ takes place in an uninhabitable Earth in the 22nd century, forcing humanity to relocate to man-made shelters in space. A devastating civil war continues within these colonies, and researchers turn to advanced AI technology in search of a way to end the conflict. Leading the research is Seo-Hyun (Kang Soo-Yeon), who clones the brain of her mother, Yun Jung-Yi (Kim Hyun-Joo), the former commander of the allied forces, who is now in a coma. Yun Jung-Yi’s brain thus becomes a crucial entity that could be useful in the war.

Seo-Hyun is subsequently forced to confront the ethical and personal consequences of using her mother’s mind to win the war. Penned and helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, the Korean sci-fi film is engaging and unpredictable. While ‘Interstellar’ is about a father desperately trying to reunite with his daughter and also encountering the difficulties of space, ‘Jung_E’ delves into the intrigues of the mother-daughter bond in a complex futuristic world where survival is a challenge. You can stream it on Netflix.

8. Atlas (2024)

‘Atlas’ follows Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a counterterrorism data analyst who joins a mission to capture Harlan (Simu Liu), a rogue robot tied to her past. When the mission goes wrong, Atlas is stranded on a hostile alien planet. With survival at stake, she is forced to rely on artificial intelligence, the very technology she fears and distrusts, and confront the threat Harlan poses to humanity. Navigating the dangers of the planet, Atlas gradually realizes that the technology may hold the key to preventing catastrophe. This leads to unexpected challenges that could make or break the mission. Both ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Atlas’ blend high‑stakes missions with themes of trust and survival, and explore the ways in which human and technological entities interact in a difficult future. Brought to life by Brad Peyton, the sci‑fi action film is available here.

7. The Great Flood (2025)

‘The Great Flood’ or ‘Daehongsu’ centers on Koo An Na (Kim Da-mi), an AI researcher whose life is thrown into chaos when devastating floods wreak havoc in her neighborhood. Trapped inside her apartment as the waters continue to rise, An Na is approached by Hee-jo (Park Hae-soo), who warns that humanity is on the verge of extinction and insists that her survival is tied to a greater purpose. Amid the confusion, An Na is separated from her young son, Ja In (Kwon Eun-sung), forcing her into a desperate struggle to reunite with him before time runs out.

Hee-jo’s true motives remain unclear and the flood becomes increasingly deadly, and An Na must overcome relentless dangers to save both her son and herself. Byung-woo Kim steers this unique and engaging Korean disaster drama film. There is much in common between the journey of An Na in the movie and that of Cooper in ‘Interstellar.’ Both are parents who find themselves trapped in dangerous situations, even as they hope to reunite with their children at any cost. You may watch it here.

6. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Penned and helmed by Adam McKay, ‘Don’t Look Up’ chronicles the trials and tribulations of astronomy doctoral candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), after they discover a massive comet on a collision course with Earth. Realizing that the impact could wipe out humanity, the two desperately try to warn the President of the United States and other officials. Instead of receiving urgent support, they are met with indifference, political agendas, and public ridicule. Determined to alert the world, Kate and Randall turn to the media, only to find it equally difficult to convince people of the coming catastrophe.

While Kate and Randall continue fighting to save humanity, those in power seem to prioritize economic interests over the planet’s survival. Dwindling resources, a planet under threat, skeptical individuals, the purpose of humanity, civilizational questions, and the unknown threats of space entities are ideas that both ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’ explore. The comedy-drama film is available to stream on Netflix.

5. Oxygen (2021)

‘Oxygen’ or ‘Oxygène’ is a French sci-fi psychological thriller film that follows Dr. Elizabeth Hansen, AKA Liz (Mélanie Laurent), who awakens inside a cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there. With her oxygen supply rapidly running out, Liz desperately asks the chamber’s AI system to release her, only to learn that it requires a password she cannot remember. Struggling to piece together her identity, the fragmented memories of her husband, Léo Ferguson (Malik Zidi), begin resurfacing.

Her oxygen levels continue to fall, making the situation increasingly desperate. Trapped inside the confined chamber, Liz must uncover the truth before time runs out. The challenges that Liz faces in the story spiritually reflect the struggles of Cooper in ‘Interstellar.’ The two movies focus on science-fiction concepts and themes while also shedding light on the emotional dynamics of the vulnerable main characters. Directed by Alexandre Aja, the movie can be found here.

4. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

Crafted by Julius Onah, ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ is a sci-fi horror film that serves as the third installment in the ‘Cloverfield’ franchise. Set in the near future, the story follows a team of scientists aboard the Cloverfield Space Station as Earth faces a devastating global energy crisis. Hoping to solve the problem, the crew activates an experimental particle accelerator, designed to generate an unlimited energy source. However, it goes wrong, opening a gateway to a parallel dimension. When strange and terrifying events occur, the crew discovers a mysterious woman from an alternate version of the station trapped within their own.

With reality itself becoming increasingly unstable, the scientists must find a way back to their original dimension while confronting the dangerous consequences of their experiment. The film, akin to ‘Interstellar,’ explores the consequences of choice, an escalating energy crisis, the challenges of space travel in troubling times, and inexplicable phenomena at the larger level. The journey unfolds on Netflix.

3. Spaceman (2024)

‘Spaceman’ is brought to life by Johan Renck and is based on Jaroslav Kalfař’s novel ‘Spaceman of Bohemia.’ The sci-fi drama film tells the story of Czech astronaut Jakub Prochazka (Adam Sandler), who embarks on a solitary mission beyond Jupiter to study a mysterious cloud of cosmic dust and particles. Leaving behind his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), Jakub struggles with growing loneliness and the emotional distance between them as time passes.

His isolation takes an unexpected turn when he encounters an intelligent alien spider aboard his spacecraft. An unlikely friendship develops, and the mysterious being encourages Jakub to confront the choices that have shaped his life, even as he looks to complete the mission. The challenges that the team of astronauts faces in ‘Interstellar’ are reflected in the journey that Jakub undertakes in ‘Spaceman.’ The two movies also examine phenomena beyond the Earth and what they mean for humanity as a whole. Enjoy it here.

2. IO (2019)

‘IO’ is set in a future where Earth has become nearly uninhabitable, forcing most of humanity to relocate to Jupiter’s moon, IO. The story follows Sam Walden (Margaret Qualley), a young scientist who chooses to remain on Earth in the hope of proving that the planet can still sustain human life. Her mission is disrupted when Micah (Anthony Mackie), a survivor responding to one of her radio broadcasts, arrives with a very different perspective. Believing that Earth’s fate is already sealed, he urges Sam to leave on the final shuttle bound for IO.

Given only two days to make her decision, Sam must choose between abandoning the planet she refuses to give up on or staying behind to continue fighting for humanity’s future on Earth. Both ‘Interstellar’ and ‘IO’ raise puzzling and meaningful questions about the future of humanity, while also dealing with themes of survival. The Earth becomes more than just a location in the movies and serves as a strange symbol of both survival and extinction. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

1. The Midnight Sky (2020)

‘The Midnight Sky’ takes place after a mysterious global catastrophe devastates Earth and follows Augustine Lofthouse (George Clooney), an aging scientist who remains alone at a remote Arctic research station. While preparing for the end of his own life, he discovers a young girl named Iris (Caoilinn Springall), who unexpectedly becomes his companion. A complex bond develops between Augustine and Iris, even as uncertainties still loom. At the same time, Augustine learns that Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts are returning from a mission near Jupiter, unaware of the disaster that has wiped out much of humanity. Despite his failing health, Augustine embarks on a dangerous journey across the frozen Arctic to warn the space crew before they return to a world that may no longer have a future for them.

George Clooney serves as the director of this sci-fi space drama film based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel ‘Good Morning, Midnight.’ While ‘Interstellar’ is about humanity leaving the Earth, ‘The Midnight Sky’ turns this situation upside down and explores the efforts of two individuals to prevent the entry of a group of astronauts to save them. Both movies unfold in dystopian settings, feature complex relationships, and a sense of unpredictability, along with stunning visuals. You can enjoy the movie here.

Read More: Interstellar Explained