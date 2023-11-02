Loved Knights of the Zodiac? Now Watch These 8 Similar Movies

‘Knights of the Zodiac,’ also known as ‘Saint Seiya: The Beginning,’ is a mesmerizing fantasy action film directed by Tomek Bagiński, drawing inspiration from Masami Kurumada’s iconic manga series, Saint Seiya. This epic adventure unfolds around Seiya, a determined street orphan searching for his kidnapped sister, Patricia. After an unexpected encounter in a fighting ring awakens latent powers, Seiya teams up with Docrates and Alman Kido, who unveil the looming threat of his ex-wife, Vander Guraad, and her formidable warriors. As Seiya embarks on a perilous journey to unlock his potential as the Pegasus Knight and protect his adopted sister Sienna, the film explores the themes of destiny, sacrifice, and the resurgence of ancient gods. ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ weaves a captivating narrative of self-discovery and the path to becoming a legendary warrior in Athena’s name. Here are some more movies like ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ you must watch.

8. Snake Eyes (2021)

‘Snake Eyes,’ directed by Robert Schwentke, is an action-packed film that dives into the origins of the popular G.I. Joe character. The movie follows Snake Eyes, portrayed by Henry Golding, a mysterious and skilled fighter, as he becomes entangled in a web of intrigue and betrayal within a Japanese clan. The cast also includes Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, and Samara Weaving. Like ‘Knights of the Zodiac,’ ‘Snake Eyes’ revolves around a hero’s journey, features intense martial arts combat, and explores the theme of destiny. Both films offer exciting adventures, making ‘Snake Eyes’ a thrilling choice for fans of heroic action stories.

7. Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (2017)

‘Dragonheart,’ directed by Rob Cohen, is a fantasy adventure film that can resonate with fans of ‘Knights of the Zodiac.’ The movie centers around a valiant knight named Bowen, portrayed by Dennis Quaid, who forms an unlikely bond with a dragon named Draco, voiced by Sean Connery. Together, they embark on a quest to thwart an evil king. ‘Dragonheart’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ as it explores the connection between a heroic knight and a mythical creature, offering action, heroism, and a tale of friendship. It captivates viewers with its engaging story and the enduring bond between its protagonists.

6. Stardust (2007)

‘Stardust,’ directed by Matthew Vaughn, is a whimsical fantasy film based on Neil Gaiman’s novel. It tells the story of Tristan, a young man who ventures into a magical kingdom to capture a fallen star for his beloved. As he embarks on this journey, he discovers a world of witches, pirates, and ancient prophecies. Filled with enchanting visuals, epic quests, and a touch of romance, ‘Stardust’ mirrors the adventurous spirit of ‘Knights of the Zodiac.’ Fans of the anime series would resonate with the film’s magical elements, heroic quests, and the blend of action and fantasy, making it a delightful choice for those seeking similar fantastical adventures.

5. The Scorpion King (2002)

‘The Scorpion King,’ directed by Chuck Russell, is an action-adventure film that combines ancient mythology and heroic exploits. The plot follows Mathayus, portrayed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, a skilled assassin who becomes a legendary warrior and future ruler of an ancient kingdom. Mathayus battles dark forces and faces mythical creatures in his quest for justice. Similar to ‘Knights of the Zodiac,’ it offers epic battles, a heroic protagonist, and a blend of fantasy and action elements. Fans of heroic quests and mythic adventures will appreciate the action-packed and mythologically rich world of ‘The Scorpion King.’

4. The Last Airbender (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, ‘The Last Airbender’ presents a grand adventure in a world where people can bend the elements—water, earth, fire, and air. The plot centers on Aang (Noah Ringer), the Avatar, who must restore balance to a world torn by war. He is joined by Katara (Nicola Peltz) and Sokka (Jackson Rathbone) on his journey. The film, like ‘Knights of the Zodiac,’ explores themes of destiny, power, and the hero’s path while incorporating epic battles and supernatural abilities. Both stories captivate with their fantastical settings and the quest for balance in a world filled with elemental magic.

3. Immortals (2011)

This visually opulent fantasy saga, directed by Tarsem Singh, weaves a gripping tale of Theseus (Henry Cavill), a mortal hero destined for greatness. Faced with the merciless King Hyperion (Mickey Rourke) and his legion of immortals, Theseus embarks on a mesmerizing journey aided by the ethereal oracle Phaedra (Freida Pinto). Their quest unfolds against a backdrop of ancient Greece, where gods and mortals collide in epic battles, promising a breathtaking fusion of myth, heroism, and unparalleled visual splendor. Like ‘Knights of the Zodiac,’ ‘Immortals‘ immerses audiences in a fantastical world of gods and heroes. Whether it’s Theseus’ mortal heroism or the Knights of the Zodiac’s cosmic battles, both stories offer a mesmerizing blend of mythology and action, creating unforgettable cinematic experiences for fans of heroic quests.

2. Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary (2014)

‘Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary,’ directed by Keiichi Satou, is a dazzling animated film that brings the beloved Saint Seiya universe to life. Much like ‘Knights of the Zodiac,’ it follows the adventures of the legendary warriors known as the Saints. The movie centers on Seiya and his fellow Bronze Saints as they embark on a heroic quest to protect the Greek goddess Athena. With breathtaking battles, a compelling narrative, and a focus on honor and destiny, ‘Legend of Sanctuary’ offers a captivating experience for fans of the original series, making it a must-watch for those who adore epic mythological journeys and cosmic battles. The cast includes Kaito Ishikawa as Seiya, Kenji Akabane as Shiryu, and many other talented voice actors.

1. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,’ directed by Chris Columbus, draws parallels with ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ through its exploration of mythology and young heroes discovering their destinies. The film follows Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman), a teenager who learns he is a demigod (akin to the way Seiya realizes his destiny as a Pegasus Knight), the son of Poseidon, and embarks on a quest to prevent a divine war by recovering Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt. Joined by friends Annabeth (Alexandra Daddario) and Grover (Brandon T. Jackson), Percy encounters various Greek mythological creatures and gods. Both films intertwine mythology, action, and the hero’s journey, making ‘Percy Jackson’ a compelling watch for fans of epic adventures.

