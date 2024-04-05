8 Movies Like Monkey Man You Must See

‘Monkey Man’ is an electrifying action thriller helmed by Dev Patel in his directorial debut, featuring an ensemble cast led by Patel himself, alongside Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and Vipin Sharma. The film follows Kid, a mysterious young man driven by vengeance after his mother Neela’s tragic demise. Embarking on a relentless quest to confront the corrupt leaders responsible, Kid’s journey takes an unexpected turn as he transforms into a symbol of hope for the oppressed and downtrodden. Blending heart-pounding action with a compelling narrative of redemption and justice, ‘Monkey Man’ delivers a gripping cinematic experience. If you appreciate tales of vengeance and redemption, explore these 8 movies similar to ‘Monkey Man’ that warrant your interest.

8. The Man from Nowhere (2010)

‘The Man from Nowhere’ is a gripping South Korean action thriller directed by Lee Jeong-beom. The film follows Cha Tae-sik (Won Bin), a reclusive pawnshop owner whose solitary life is disrupted when he forms an unexpected bond with his young neighbor, So-mi. When So-mi is kidnapped by a ruthless drug cartel, Cha embarks on a relentless mission to rescue her, utilizing his formidable combat skills honed from his dark past. As the tension escalates, Cha’s quest for redemption unfolds in a thrilling tale of vengeance and sacrifice. This resonates with the themes of revenge and redemption in ‘Monkey Man’, where the protagonist seeks justice for his mother’s death while becoming a savior for the oppressed.

7. Max Payne (2008)

‘Max Payne’ is a neo-noir action film directed by John Moore, based on the popular video game series of the same name. It follows Max Payne (Mark Wahlberg), a haunted NYPD detective, as he investigates the murder of his wife and child. Max becomes entangled in a conspiracy involving a powerful pharmaceutical company and a hallucinogenic drug called Valkyr. With its dark atmosphere, intense action sequences, and gritty portrayal of urban decay, ‘Max Payne’ shares thematic elements with ‘Monkey Man,’ particularly in its exploration of vengeance against a corrupt and unforgiving world.

6. Avengement (2019)

‘Avengement’ is a gritty action film directed by Jesse V. Johnson, known for its raw intensity and visceral fight scenes. The plot revolves around Cain Burgess (Scott Adkins), a hardened criminal who escapes from prison to seek revenge against those who betrayed him. As Cain navigates the criminal underworld, he unleashes his fury in a relentless quest for vengeance. In ‘Avengement,’ viewers encounter a narrative rich with brutal action and complex themes, echoing the essence of ‘Monkey Man.’ Both films dive into the psyche of protagonists consumed by a relentless pursuit of justice amidst a backdrop of betrayal and corruption.

5. Wrath of Man (2021)

‘Wrath of Man‘ delivers an intense action-packed narrative under the direction of Guy Ritchie. The story revolves around ‘H’ (Jason Statham), an enigmatic security guard with a hidden agenda. Upon joining an armored truck company, ‘H’ becomes entangled in a dangerous underworld conflict, pitting him against merciless criminals. Through meticulously planned heists and high-stakes confrontations, ‘H’s true motivations gradually unravel, revealing a tale of revenge and redemption. The gritty realism of ‘Monkey Man’ finds thematic echoes in ‘Wrath of Man,’ where adrenaline-fueled sequences and complex character dynamics converge to deliver an action-packed narrative seasoned with vengeance.

4. Punisher: War Zone (2008)

‘Punisher: War Zone’ mirrors the theme of seeking justice through unconventional means, akin to ‘Monkey Man.’ Directed by Lexi Alexander, the film follows Ray Stevenson’s Frank Castle as he wages a one-man war against crime after his family is brutally murdered. Driven by a thirst for vengeance, Castle transforms into the ruthless vigilante known as the Punisher, dispensing lethal justice to criminals. With its gritty action sequences and exploration of the blurred lines between heroism and vigilantism, ‘Punisher: War Zone’ resonates with the themes of retribution and redemption found in ‘Monkey Man.’

3. Road House (1989)

‘Road House’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Monkey Man’ in its exploration of a lone protagonist confronting corruption and seeking justice. Directed by Rowdy Herrington, the film follows Dalton (Patrick Swayze), a bouncer with a mysterious past who takes on a job at a rowdy roadside bar. As Dalton confronts the establishment’s ruthless owner and his henchmen, he becomes embroiled in a battle against criminal elements. ‘Road House’ navigates themes of redemption and moral strife within a chaotic and violent world, weaving together action-packed sequences and character-driven drama to create a compelling narrative tapestry.

2. Nobody (2021)

In ‘Nobody,’ directed by Ilya Naishuller, Bob Odenkirk’s protagonist, Hutch Mansell, embarks on a journey of self-discovery and redemption akin to the themes explored in ‘Monkey Man.’ After a seemingly mundane existence, Hutch’s hidden past resurfaces, igniting a violent chain of events as he confronts his inner demons and seeks justice. As Hutch unleashes his lethal skills to protect his family, he navigates a morally ambiguous landscape where right and wrong blur. With its intense action sequences and nuanced character development, ‘Nobody’ taps into the complexities of revenge and the quest for redemption in a world of chaos and uncertainty.

1. Cold Pursuit (2019)

‘Cold Pursuit‘ beckons to enthusiasts of ‘Monkey Man’ with its chilling narrative exploring the depths of retribution. Under the direction of Hans Petter Moland, the film follows the journey of Nels Coxman, brought to life by Liam Neeson, a humble snowplow driver thrust into a world of crime after his son’s tragic demise. With a blend of dark humor, unexpected twists, and heart-pounding action, ‘Cold Pursuit’ offers an encapsulating exploration of vengeance’s tangled web and the perseverance of the human spirit in the face of adversity. As Nels plunges deeper into the criminal underworld, audiences are swept into a thrilling odyssey of justice and redemption, that’s not very different from what happens in ‘Monkey Man.’

Read More: Monkey Man: Is Dev Patel Movie Based on a True Story?